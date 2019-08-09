e-paper
‘Azam Khan was expelled from AMU for trying to enter female ward’: Cleric

Azam Khan was then pursuing Master of Laws and was also the secretary of the Aligarh Muslim University Student Union at the time when the action was taken against him.

india Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:44 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh)
Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan was rusticated from the Aligarh Muslim University in 1975 for allegedly misbehaving with a woman.
Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan was rusticated from the Aligarh Muslim University in 1975 for allegedly misbehaving with a woman.(HT Photo)
         

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, who was recently made to apologise for his derogatory behaviour towards a presiding officer in the Lok Sabha, was rusticated from the Aligarh Muslim University in 1975 for allegedly misbehaving with a woman.

Azam Khan was then pursuing Master of Laws (LLM) and was also the secretary of the Aligarh Muslim University Student Union (AMUSU) at the time when the action was taken against him.

According to well known Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad, Khan forcibly tried to enter the female ward at a local hospital following which he was expelled for a year.

“The university set up an inquiry committee and he was found guilty. Eventually, he was expelled on October 6, 1975,” the cleric said.

The same year, Azam Khan went to jail during Emergency.

Azam Khan has been facing charges of using derogatory remarks against BJP leader Jaya Prada, apart from charges of land grabbing and theft of books in Rampur.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 12:36 IST

