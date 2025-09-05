‘B stands for Buddhi’: JDU's Sanjay Jha on Kerala Congress's 'Bidis and Bihar' post

Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Friday lashed out at the Congress Party over likening 'Bihar to Bidis'. JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha said that the people of Bihar will give a befitting reply to the Congress' repeated insults.(HT photo)

Jha said by making a mockery of Bihar, the Congress has once again insulted not only the people of the state but also ridiculed India's glorious history and democratic values.

In a post on X, JD(U) leader wrote, "Another extremely shameful act by the Congress! Let me tell you that 'B' does not only stand for 'Bidi', it also stands for 'Buddhi' (wisdom), which you lack. 'B' also signifies budget, where every special package announced for Bihar makes you uncomfortable".

"By stooping to the level of mocking Bihar, the Congress has not only insulted the people of Bihar once again, but has also mocked the glorious history of the country and democracy", Jha added.

This comes after the Kerala unit of the Congress party shared a controversial 'X' post, captioned, "Bidis and Bihar start with B". However, after facing backlash, the post was deleted.

Jha remarked that Bihar was the land where Mata Janaki had appeared, the land where Gautam Buddha attained enlightenment, and the land that gave the country several great freedom fighters during the independence struggle.

"It was on the sacred land of Bihar that Adishakti Maa Janaki appeared. Here, Lord Buddha attained enlightenment. Bihar, the land of many great freedom fighters of the independence struggle, gave the country its first draft of the Constitution and its first President. It was this very Bihar that made Gandhiji the Father of the Nation. And yes, it was from the soil of this Bihar that the call for Total Revolution was sounded, which uprooted the Congress's dictatorial rule," he further added.

On the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, Jha asserted that the people of Bihar will give a befitting reply to the repeated insults by the Congress with the power of their vote.

"Great people of Bihar will give a befitting reply to the repeated insults by the Congress in the upcoming assembly elections--not with the smoke of a bidi, but with the blow of votes," he said.

The 'X' post from the Kerala Congress targeted the recent GST reforms brought by the Union Government, where the tax rates on Cigar, Cigarettes and Tobacco were increased to 40 per cent. In contrast, the rates on Bidis were brought down from 28 to 18 per cent.