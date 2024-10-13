Baba Siddique killed | Family of accused from Haryana reacts: ‘We don’t need him’

The family of Gurmail Singh, an accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, claimed on Sunday that they severed ties with him 11 years ago. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar with party leader Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique at Cooper Hospital, where the mortal remains of Baba Siddique were brought for postmortem.(PTI)

“He means nothing to us. We disowned him 11 years ago. Whether he lives or dies, we don’t need him. It's been over four months since we've heard from him,” Gurmail's grandmother told IANS.

In a statement on Sunday, the Mumbai Police claimed to have arrested two individuals allegedly involved in the murder, identified as 23-year-old Gurmail Baljit Singh from Haryana and 19-year-old Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh.

Police said that on Saturday, between 9:15 pm and 9:30 pm, Baba Siddique was leaving his office and heading to his residence in Bandra (West), Mumbai, when three individuals opened fire on him.

“Baba Siddique was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, Bandra (West) for treatment but was declared dead by the doctors. A case regarding the incident has been registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under Crime Registration No. 589/2024, Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3, 25, 5, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Section 37 and section 137 of the Maharashtra Police Act,” Mumbai Police said.

The case is being investigated by the Mumbai crime branch, and a search for the third accused is ongoing. The investigation is being carried out from all possible angles, police added.

The shooters have claimed that they belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has in the past issued threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Siddique, a prominent figure in the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP and a former three-time MLA for Bandra West, was known for his close ties to Bollywood personalities, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Sanjay Dutt.

In April, two shooters fired shots outside Salman Khan’s residence, allegedly acting on direct orders from Lawrence Bishnoi himself, who communicated with them via the Signal app, Mumbai Police said in its chargesheet.

Baba Siddique was at the forefront of expressing concern and pushing for enhanced security for Salman Khan ever since the actor began receiving threats.