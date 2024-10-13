Baba Siddique: A Covid hero and politician with strong Bollywood connections

Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Mumbai on Saturday night, was a beloved figure in Bollywood circles, celebrated not only for his connections but also for his commendable efforts in providing life-saving medicines to patients during the Covid pandemic. Then Congress leader Baba Siddique with actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan during an Iftar party in Mumbai in 2013.(PTI file)

At the height of the pandemic, the 66-year-old leader stepped up to arrange crucial medicines for patients in need. Known for hosting lavish Iftar parties attended by Bollywood’s biggest stars, Baba Siddique also served three consecutive terms representing the Bandra (West) seat in the Maharashtra assembly.

Known for his strong connections with Bollywood stars such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Sanjay Dutt, Baba Siddique was a prominent Muslim leader from Mumbai. His son, Zeeshan Siddique, now carries forward his political legacy as the Congress MLA from Mumbai.

Read: 'Baba Siddique's killing exposes…in Maharashtra', says Rahul Gandhi

When Baba Siddique left the Congress to join the NCP in February this year, he did not provide any specific reason for his decision, simply remarking that “some things are better left unsaid.”

Siddique’s move to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP provided a significant boost to the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. NCP leaders were counting on Siddique to play a key role in expanding the party's influence in Mumbai, particularly in the Muslim-dominated wards, ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

He served as an MLA for three consecutive terms in 1999, 2004, and 2009. Between 2004 and 2008, he held the position of Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies, Labour, and FDA in the state government. Additionally, he was a municipal corporator for two consecutive terms.

Siddique also held prominent roles within the Congress, serving as the chairperson and senior vice-president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, as well as a member of the parliamentary board of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

Also read: Priya Dutt's tribute to mentor Baba Siddique of NCP: ‘Shaken… He was family’

Before joining the NCP, Baba Siddique reflected on his long association with the Congress, saying, “My journey was with Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Sanjay Gandhi. The current Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge, is like my father. But sometimes, personal decisions have to be made.”

He had also expressed gratitude to the activists and leaders who had supported him throughout his 48-year journey with the party.

Baba Siddique was waylaid by three men near Kher Nagar, just outside his son’s office, around 9:30 pm on Saturday. He was shot and rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead.

With PTI inputs