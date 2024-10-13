Priya Dutt's tribute to mentor Baba Siddique of NCP: ‘Shaken… He was family’

Priya Dutt, former Lok Sabha member and Congress leader, said on Sunday National Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was more than a political associate, referring to him as “family". Priya Dutt (L) and Baba Siddique (R).

Priya Dutt shared that Baba Siddique was like a son to her father, Sunil Dutt, and a brother and dear friend to her, adding that he guided her through the ups and downs of her political career.

“Today, I'm shaken to the by the news of Baba Siddique's tragic death, it has shocked me . Baba was more than a political associate; he was family,” Priya Dutt wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Baba Siddique was brought into the Congress by former MP Sunil Dutt, and he, in turn, mentored his daughter Priya Dutt’s career.

“To my father, Baba Siddique was like a son, and to me, he was a brother and a dear friend. Throughout my father's political journey and beyond, he stood steadfast, by his side. When I entered politics, he guided me through its ups and downs, offering his unwavering support,” the Congress leader added.

Priya Dutta conveyed her profound grief over Baba Siddique's death, saying , “His loss feels like the departure of a family member. My heart bleeds for Bhabhi, Zeeshan, and Arshia. May God grant them the resilience to bear this immense sorrow. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Farewell, dear brother.#BabaSiddiqui.”

Baba Siddique began his political journey as a teenager when he joined the Indian National Congress through its student wing, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

He soon became a municipal corporator in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Siddique served as an MLA for the Vandre West Vidhan Sabha Constituency for three consecutive terms in 1999, 2004, and 2009, and held the role of minister of state for food and civil Supplies, labour, and FDA.

In February of this year, he made a significant change by resigning from the Congress and joining the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar.

Regarding his departure, Siddique had said, “My condition in the Congress was like how curry leaves are used to enhance the taste of food. I was treated like that in the Congress Party.”

Siddique, affectionately called Bandra Boy, was renowned for hosting lavish Iftar parties that attracted top Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.