e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Babri case must be dropped’: VHP after Muslim litigant’s appeal to free all

‘Babri case must be dropped’: VHP after Muslim litigant’s appeal to free all

On September 30, the special CBI court will deliver its final verdict in the criminal cases linked to the mosque’s demolition in 1992.

india Updated: Sep 18, 2020 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
         

The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Friday welcomed Iqbal Ansari’s statement in which he had issued an appeal to the CBI court to acquit all the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case in the larger interest of the Hindu-Muslim unity. A key Muslim litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, Ansari’s father Hashim Ansari was the oldest litigant in the title suit.

On September 30, the special CBI court will deliver its final verdict in the criminal cases linked to the mosque’s demolition in 1992.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti are among the 32 accused.

“We welcome Iqbal Ansari’s statement. The Supreme Court has ruled in favour of Ram Mandir. In such a scenario, the Babri Masjid demolition case must be dropped,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP.

“Ansari’s statement is in the larger interest of the nation. After the Supreme Court’s verdict in favour of Ram Mandir, all issues related to dispute must end,” Sharma added.

Raju Das, priest of Hanuman Garhi, has also welcomed Ansari’s statement.

On November 9 last year, the apex court paved the way for construction of the Ram temple at the 2.77 acre site in Ayodhya. The court also ordered the government to allot land at an alternative site for a mosque.

Ansari was among three Muslim invitees for the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram temple on August 5 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mohammad Sharif from Ayodhya and Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board chairman Zufar Ahmed Farooqui of Lucknow were also invited but only Ansari attended the ceremony.

Ansari was also against the All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s decision to file a review petition against the top court’s Ayodhya verdict. The Supreme Court dismissed all review petitions in December last year.

tags
top news
Russia approves first Covid-19 prescription drug for sale in pharmacies
Russia approves first Covid-19 prescription drug for sale in pharmacies
Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
Army chief says Amshipora case will be probed with utmost fairness
Army chief says Amshipora case will be probed with utmost fairness
India, Japan looking at working together in Bangladesh and Myanmar: Jaishankar
India, Japan looking at working together in Bangladesh and Myanmar: Jaishankar
India talking to Russia for early vaccine, says health ministry
India talking to Russia for early vaccine, says health ministry
Election officials in Bihar told to fact check, call out fake news
Election officials in Bihar told to fact check, call out fake news
India allows export of onions lying in transit to all countries including Bangladesh
India allows export of onions lying in transit to all countries including Bangladesh
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In