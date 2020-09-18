‘Babri case must be dropped’: VHP after Muslim litigant’s appeal to free all

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 23:39 IST

The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Friday welcomed Iqbal Ansari’s statement in which he had issued an appeal to the CBI court to acquit all the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case in the larger interest of the Hindu-Muslim unity. A key Muslim litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, Ansari’s father Hashim Ansari was the oldest litigant in the title suit.

On September 30, the special CBI court will deliver its final verdict in the criminal cases linked to the mosque’s demolition in 1992.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti are among the 32 accused.

“We welcome Iqbal Ansari’s statement. The Supreme Court has ruled in favour of Ram Mandir. In such a scenario, the Babri Masjid demolition case must be dropped,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP.

“Ansari’s statement is in the larger interest of the nation. After the Supreme Court’s verdict in favour of Ram Mandir, all issues related to dispute must end,” Sharma added.

Raju Das, priest of Hanuman Garhi, has also welcomed Ansari’s statement.

On November 9 last year, the apex court paved the way for construction of the Ram temple at the 2.77 acre site in Ayodhya. The court also ordered the government to allot land at an alternative site for a mosque.

Ansari was among three Muslim invitees for the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram temple on August 5 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mohammad Sharif from Ayodhya and Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board chairman Zufar Ahmed Farooqui of Lucknow were also invited but only Ansari attended the ceremony.

Ansari was also against the All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s decision to file a review petition against the top court’s Ayodhya verdict. The Supreme Court dismissed all review petitions in December last year.