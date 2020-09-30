Babri Masjid Demolition Case Verdict Live Updates: CBI court’s verdict in historic case shortly

india

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 11:08 IST

Almost three decades after the 16th century structure was razed by a mob in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya town, sparking communal tension and riots, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court will deliver its verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case on Wednesday.

The key accused in the historic case include former deputy prime minister LK Advani, former Union minister MM Joshi, former Union minister Uma Bharti and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh. These leaders are likely to attend the proceedings through video conference because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the live updates:

- Babri Masjid demolition verdict: On high alert, UP police told to prevent gatherings

The UP police have issued a high alert across the state in view of the verdict, in the Babri mosque demolition case, to be delivered by the special CBI court (Ayodhya case) in Lucknow on Wednesday, said senior police officials.

- CBI Judge Surendra Kumar Yadav reaches CBI court.

The court will pronounce verdict in the Babri mosque demolition case, nearly 3 decades after the 16th century structure was demolished in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

- While top accused including LK Advani, MM Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti are unlikely to attend as Kalyan and Uma Bharti are recovering from Covid-19, various other accused are expected to be present.

- Shiv Sena leader admits to role in Babri Masjid demolition

Accused Jai Bhagwan Goyal, 62, who was Shiv Sena’s north India chief at the time of demolition arrives. On the issue of demolition Goyal while talking to HT said the CBI court had directed them to bring guarantor along and said he won’t comply with the order. “Yes, I admit to my role in demolition,” he said.

- BJP leader denies role

BJP leader Vinay Katiyar, who is among the accused in demolition case, denies hand in the criminal conspiracy. Katiyar and other leaders were on a stage that was away from the site where mosque was felled.

- ‘Ready to face gallows for Lord Ram’, says former BJP MP

Former BJP MP and accused in the case Ram Vilas Vedanti has said that he is “ready to face anything, including gallows, for Lord Ram.”

Ram Vilas Vedanti reaches at special CBI court regarding Babri Mosque demolition case in Lucknow India on Wednesday. ( HT Photo )

- CBI judge SK Yadav reaches CBI court

The CBI judge SK Yadav has arrived in the court. Court to pronounce the verdict in the case shortly.

- Several accused reach CBI court ahead of verdict

Among the accused, Vinay Katiyar, Jai Bhagwan Goyal, Sadhvi Rithambhara, Acharya Dharmadas, Lallu Singh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Ram Vilas Vedanti, Champat Rai and Sakshi Maharaj are present in the court.