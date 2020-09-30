Babri Masjid demolition verdict: On high alert, UP police told to prevent gatherings

india

The UP police have issued a high alert across the state in view of the verdict, in the Babri mosque demolition case, to be delivered by the special CBI court (Ayodhya case) in Lucknow on Wednesday, said senior police officials.

The officials said all district police chiefs have been asked to keep the force vigilant and in alert mode to counter any type of law and order situation that may arise after the verdict. They said extra police force has been kept in reserve in Lucknow and other sensitive districts including Ayodhya.

A senior police official aware of the developments said the police officers have been directed to keep a check on movement of people in Lucknow as well as Ayodhya and to not allow gatherings before and after the verdict. “In Lucknow, along with civil police, CRPF personnel will also be deployed in and outside the high court campus where the special CBI court will be giving its verdict,” he said.

Lucknow commissioner of police (CP) Sujeet Pandey said a three-layer security has been deployed in and around the court including the personnel of units of civil police, anti-terror squad and the bomb disposal squad. He said over a 1000 police personnel are deployed for the three-layer security.

The CP said the roads in the area were barricaded strategically for mob management and CCTV cameras have been installed at different strategic points to capture every activity. He said heavy route diversions have been enforced since Wednesday morning to ensure no chaos is caused around the court.

“As part of the security arrangements, no one will be allowed inside the courtroom except the defence and CBI lawyers and the accused,” another Lucknow police official informed. He said entry will only be allowed from gate number 8 of the court. Barricades have been put up on all adjoining roads in the vicinity of the court to restrict movement of vehicles, he added.

Twenty-six of the 32 accused in the case are likely to be present in the court when the verdict is delivered, said an official on condition of anonymity. All the 32 accused are facing charges under several sections of the IPC, including criminal conspiracy, rioting, promoting enmity between different groups and unlawful assembly.

The official quoted above said senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti will most likely not be present in court due to health reasons when the verdict is delivered.

Shiv Sena leader Satish Pradhan and chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das are also unlikely to be present in the court.

The remaining 26 accused will reach the CBI court at 10 am on Wednesday morning before judge Surendra Kumar Yadav reaches the courtroom.