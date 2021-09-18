Babul Supriyo joins TMC, says will resign as Asansol MP

Former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Babul Supriyo, who was dropped from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s Cabinet in July, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata on Saturday.

The 50-year-old joined West Bengal’s ruling party in the presence of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and MP Derek O’Brien.

“Today, in the presence of National General Secretary @abhishekaitc and RS MP @derekobrienmp, former Union Minister and sitting MP @SuPriyoBabul joined the Trinamool family. We take this opportunity to extend a very warm welcome to him!” the TMC tweeted.

Weeks after he was dropped from the Union cabinet, the playback singer-turned-politician said he was quitting politics and will soon resign from the Lok Sabha. However, he went back on his decision after a meeting with BJP president JP Nadda and said he would continue to work as a parliamentarian.

“I meant it from my heart when I said I will leave politics. However, I felt there was a huge opportunity that was entrusted upon me. All my friends said my decision to leave politics was wrong and emotional. I am very proud that I am changing my decision. I am coming back for a great opportunity to serve Bengal. I am very excited. I will meet Didi (chief minister Mamata Banerjee) on Monday. I am overwhelmed by the warm welcome,” he said.

The former Union minister of state for environment said he will resign as the Asansol MP.

“Didi and Abhishek have given me a great opportunity. As I have joined the TMC, there is no point in holding on to my seat in Asansol. I have come into politics because of Asansol. I will do for that constituency as much as possible,” he added.

Supriyo is the fifth leader to switch from the BJP to the TMC after the Mamata Banerjee-led party won the state elections in May. Three days ago, TMC’s Arpita Ghosh resigned as a Rajya Sabha MP, leaving the post vacant. She was named as the party’s state general secretary.

TMC MP Saugata Roy said Supriyo’s exit showed that BJP was losing ground in the state. “The BJP has no future. Already, a few BJP legislators have joined the TMC. More are willing to join. This much I can say that the house of JP Nadda has started to crumble and except for Dilip Ghosh, none would be left in the BJP,” he said.

The BJP, which had listed Supriyo as one of its star campaigners for the upcoming Bhabanipur bypoll, downplayed his exit.

“He joined the BJP with a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections and was given a ministerial berth after winning. Now that his ministerial berth is gone he is joining the TMC despite the fact he had said he is leaving politics and won’t join any party. This could be a blow to his credibility,” said senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha.

Reacting to the development, Congress’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said: “There are professional stars who joined BJP to gain something. He was made the minister. Later when he was dropped he joined the TMC. Mamata is always ready to accept such leaders.”

Political analysts said that while Supriyo’s exit may not hurt the BJP on the ground, it might lead to the party losing the perception battle in the state.

“I don’t think it would be a big organisational blow to the BJP as Supriyo was not given any key portfolio. But this definitely would be a blow to the party as far as public perception is concerned. With one after another leader quitting, a message is going out that not only has the BJP lost the assembly polls, it may not continue to remain as a strong opposition,” said Biswanath Chakraborty, political commentator.