'Baby of Iran': Why a village in Karnataka has shut down for 3 days to mourn Khamenei

Alipura has long been nicknamed ‘Mini Iran’ for its predominantly Shia Muslim population and its deep historical, cultural and educational ties to the Islamic Republic.

From early morning, shops and roadside stalls remained shut, with traders voluntarily closing businesses, and groups gathered at junctions across the village. Some were holding Khamenei's portraits, many in tears and chanting religious slogans, said multiple reports and social media posts.

The town has now voluntarily shut down for three days following the confirmed death of the 86-year-old Supreme Leader.

The village, known for its strong religious and cultural ties with Iran, observed an unofficial bandh as residents mourned a leader they regard as their spiritual authority, news agencies reported.

The village of Alipura in Gauribidanur taluk, Chikkaballapur district, roughly 100 kilometres from Bengaluru, came to a halt in grief on Sunday as its predominantly Shia Muslim community mourned the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint US-Israeli strikes on his Tehran compound on the night of February 28.

By the afternoon, a protest procession had been organised under the leadership of the Anjuman-e-Jafaria Committee, with almost the entire town spilling onto the streets, many dressed in black as a symbol of grief, reported local media.

The village's bond with Iran runs deeper than religion alone. Local community members said the original name of the settlement was Bellikunte, and that during the period of the Bijapur Adilshahis, a group of Shia Muslims migrated to the area and renamed it Alipura, with most residents maintaining connections with Iran and Arab countries for trade and education, AsiaNet reported.

The personal connection to Khamenei himself dates to 1986, when he visited the village as President of Iran to inaugurate a local hospital.

"Ayatollah Khamenei had personally visited our village in 1986. His visit strengthened our spiritual bond with Iran," resident Shafiq said. “Our connection with Iran is not just about trade or education, but about faith and religious guidance,” he further said.

Shafeeq Abidi, a well-known Urdu poet and former journalist from Alipura, recalled the visit while speaking to The Hindu.

“Khamenei visited the village as part of the outreach initiatives launched by the government of Ruhollah Khomeini after it assumed power following the 1979 Islamic Revolution,” Abidi reportedly said.

“Khamenei inaugurated Imam Khomeini Hospital in Alipura, which is still run by the Anjuman-e-Jafaria Committee in the village. Today we are all in grief and mourning following the death of Khamenei,” he added.

The news of Khamenei’s death, confirmed early on Sunday by Iranian state media, has had a profound emotional impact on Alipura. Residents described a sense of disbelief as reports emerged that he had died following a major attack allegedly carried out by Israel and the United States.

"Since childhood, we have heard Alipura being called the 'Baby of Iran' due to its close ties," Human rights activist Ari Askil told Hans India. The Anjuman-e-Jafaria Committee has also, over the years, launched a dedicated cable television channel, Ali TV, to keep residents updated on developments in Iran, broadcasting mosque prayers, Quran recitations and religious programming.

A local cleric, Moulana Syed Ibrahim, described the Israeli and US attacks on Iran as “unprovoked and highly condemnable”.

"It is unfortunate that many Islamic countries are silent spectators," he told ETV Bharat. He also condemned the bombing of a school building in Iran which he said had left approximately 150 people dead. "When children are killed in a school, it is not just an attack on a country; it is an attack on humanity. Such acts must be condemned, no matter who is responsible," he said.

Several in Alipura have relatives and students currently in Iran pursuing religious and medical education. "We are constantly in touch with our relatives there. This news has caused deep distress in our community," Askil said. Police and local authorities maintained a presence throughout the day to ensure proceedings remained peaceful. No untoward incidents were reported.