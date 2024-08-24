Badaun road rage caught on camera, man attacks family in car with rod: 'Baccha roh raha hain'

A family travelling in a car was allegedly attacked by a man in an incident of a road rage in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun. In a video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, the man is seen hitting the car even as women and children are present inside it. The incident took place on August 19.(Live Hindustan)

Live Hindustan reported that the incident took place on August 19 when Alok Upadhyay, a pharmaceutical vendor, was travelling with his family from Bisauli towards Badaun.

He claimed that as there was a jam on the road, one person had wrongly parked his car, to which he objected, following which an argument broke out.

Upadhyay said the accused followed his car and called several acquaintances. They overtook Upadhyay's car and vandalised it with an iron rod.

The viral videos show several men around Upadhyay's car as one person smashes the windscreen with an iron rod. The screams of women and children from inside the car can also be heard.



Accused followed the car



Upadhyay added that in order to save his family, he drove, but the accused continued to follow him to his home. He alleged that they assaulted his family there and also took some jewellery. They were saved only after the police were called, he added.

Upadhyay's brother-in-law, Abhishek Sharma, told NDTV that the accused is believed to be identified as one Vaibhav, a government doctor.

The police said a case had been filed based on the pharmaceutical vendor's complaint. “A few people have been detained after the incident, and further investigation is underway,” an unidentified police officer was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Abhishek Sharma, however, has accused the police of inaction. He claims that the police took action only after the video was circulated widely on social media.