Baghel announces force for Chhattisgarh’s Maoist insurgency-hit Bastar

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced the formation of a dedicated force for Chhattisgarh’s Maoist insurgency-hit Bastar region. “Bastar Tigers special force will be formed in all [seven] districts of Bastar division...priority in recruitment will be given to local youths from remote villages,” Baghel said in his speech as he presented the ₹97,106 crore budget for 2021-22 in the state assembly on Monday.

“The unit will be beneficial for the state police in the anti-Naxal operations as local youth are well-acquainted with interior areas and forests [of the region].” He said ₹92 crore have been allocated for the recruitment of 2,800 personnel for the force.

Baghel said the budget will take the state to newer heights. “The budget defines various dimensions of the concept of development with every letter of the word height in English. ...H for holistic development, E for education (equal opportunity for all), I for infrastructure (supplement of development), G for governance (sensitive and effective administration), H for health (healthy body-greatest wealth), and T for transformation...”

He said the budget will ensure the prosperity of farmers and economically weaker sections, the economic progress of villages, quality and progress in education, expansion of health and medical facilities, the welfare of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and backward classes.

Baghel said C-Mart stores will be set up inside and outside the state to provide all Chhattisgarhi products, including cuisines, under one roof. “There is a provision for setting up 119 new schools under the Swami Atmanand English Medium School scheme and a national level boarding school in Nava Raipur as per a self-financing model.”

Baghel said 38% allocation in the budget has been made for the social sector, 39% for the economic sector, and 23% for the general service sector. He added there is no new tax proposal.