Baghel meets PM Modi, reiterates demand for pending GST, coal royalty funds

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reiterated the demand to release pending funds related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and coal royalty revenues, a statement issued by the state government said.

Baghel said that like other producing states, Chhattisgarh is also facing a shortfall in commercial tax revenue after the GST implementation.

“From the date of implementation of GST till June 30, 2022, an amount of ₹1,375 crore is yet to be received from the Centre to the state as GST compensation. He requested to release the pending amount to the state as early as possible,” the release issued by the government said.

Baghel said the state government has requested the Centre several times to transfer the due amount of ₹4,170 crore recovered from the coal blocks of Chhattisgarh to the state government, but the amount is not received yet.

“ Baghel requested the Prime Minister that the due amount should be transferred to the state at the earliest as possible,” the statement added.

Baghel said that the sponge iron and steel industries operating in the state of Chhattisgarh are facing problems related to fuel requirements and there has been a continuous issue in the supply of coal from South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) over the last six months.

“ Due to this reason, these industries are facing difficulties in their proper operation. He requested the P M to instruct SECL to make an early contract with the state nodal agency and coal allocation for the supply of coal to the state’s industries,” the release added.

Baghel also expressed his concern over the cancellation of several trains and said that the Howrah-Mumbai train route is a lifeline for Chhattisgarh, but this year the operation of a large number of passenger trains were cancelled by the Railways many times.

Baghel also requested to provide assistance from the Center to improve various civic amenities in the state.