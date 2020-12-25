e-paper
Baghpat farm union meets Tomar, pledges support to laws

Baghpat farm union meets Tomar, pledges support to laws

“The Modi government is open to meeting all farmer organisations and committed to solving their issues. Nearly 3 lakh farmers have supported the laws. Their voices need to be heard to,” Tomar told reporters.

india Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 04:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in a meeting with the representatives of two farmers' bodies Sangarsh Samithi and India Kisan Union which are supporting Centre's three farm laws, in New Delhi.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in a meeting with the representatives of two farmers' bodies Sangarsh Samithi and India Kisan Union which are supporting Centre's three farm laws, in New Delhi.(PTI)
         

A delegation of the Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Sangh, a farmer union from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, met Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday and pledged its support for the three new farm laws.



In a tweet, he said the farmers told him that the laws were in the interest of farmers and should not be withdrawn.

Farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi since November 26 against three farm laws enacted recently by the government. They have been protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

