Bahraich: Man-eater wolves' pack strikes again; 3-year-old girl killed

A three-year-old girl died and two women sustained injuries as wolves attacked them late last night in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich. They also attacked a nine-year-old boy on Saturday, said the authorities. Bahraich: A wolf, part of a pack which has allegedly killed at least seven people, being taken in a cage after it was captured.(PTI)

The pack of man-eater wolves has killed several people in the UP district, prompting the authorities to launch an operation to stop the killing spree. Four wolves have been captured, two are still at large.

The incident took place in the district's Tepra village. The fresh killing took place after around six days.

"This incident is of Tepra village...The woman has been injured and is under treatment...The wolf starts its activity after 5-6 days, this is a different village...The biggest hurdle in this operation is every time a new village is marked...The Forest Department is doing its best to catch the wolves," Bahraich DM Monika Rani told ANI.

On Sunday, chief forest conservator (central zone) Renu Singh took stock of the 'Operation Bhediya'. Seven children and a woman had died in wolf attacks in Bahraich over the past two months.

Seven children and a woman have been killed in wolf attacks in Bahraich over the past two months.

The authorities are tracking the movements of the remaining wolves using drones.

"Drones are being flown continuously. Four wolves have been caught until now and two are still left. Our teams are continuously patrolling, and we are trying to catch them as soon as possible," Singh said.

The two wolves were seen on Saturday night.

"We had seen the wolves last night and in the morning too but they slipped away. The team also made efforts to catch the wolves on Sunday morning but could not do so," she said.

She appealed to the people to sleep indoors and walk together in groups.

"It is my strong appeal to the people that they sleep indoors. The people who were attacked earlier by the wolves were sleeping outside. Animals will not change their habits but we can be a little more cautious," she added.

On Saturday night, a nine-year-old boy was attacked by a wolf. A 55-year-old man was also attacked in a separate incident. Both of them were sleeping outside their houses.

With inputs from PTI, ANI