Bajrang Dal member accuses Muslim man of allegedly ‘kidnapping’ Hindu girl. Court grants him bail

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to Javed Alam, accused of kidnapping and raping a Hindu girl, citing that the girl had willingly married Alam and was above 17 years old when the FIR was lodged. Justice Sameer Jain made the decision after reviewing the girl's statement and considering the circumstances of the case.

In her statement in the court, the girl stated that she had crossed the age of 17 when the FIR was lodged and that she went with him and married him willingly.

The girl, a class 10 student, allegedly went with Alam willingly and married him. A dispute between the two during a train journey led to a Bajrang Dal member lodging a police complaint against Alam.

The FIR accused Alam of kidnapping, kidnapping to compel marriage, criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt, and rape under the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

According to the complaint, Alam also made the girl change her religion.

Bajrang Dal member filed the case

The case was filed by a Bajrang Dal member who saw the two individuals having an argument during a train journey. The complaint accused Alam of kidnapping a 10th-grade student, alleging that he forced her to change her religion.

In addition to these charges, Alam was also booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.