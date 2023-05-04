Bajrang Dal workers vandalise Congress' office in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur | VIDEO

As Congress promised to ban Bajrang Dal in its Karnataka poll manifesto, angry workers of the outfit vandalised the Congress party's office in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Thursday. In a video posted by the news agency ANI, several men wearing saffron stoles can be seen waving saffron flags and barging into the Congress office. Bajrang Dal workers vandalise Congress' office in MP's Jabalpur(ANI)

This comes after the city unit of the Bajrang Dal - the youth wing of the RSS-affiliated Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) - on Wednesday had said that they would stage a protest in front of the office area.

On this, Madhya Pradesh Congress working committee member Dinesh Yadav took a dig at the outfit's workers and said that a “pack of wolves” sometimes attacks a "tiger" but it does not take away from the tiger's importance, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the Bajrang Dal workers also vandalised Congress Bhawan in Punjab's Ambala on Wednesday night. The workers chanted slogans and blackened the posters of the party’s general secretary Kumari Selja and other local party leaders. Reportedly, the Congress leaders have filed a police complaint in the matter.

As a part of its manifesto released on May 2, Congress proposed a ban on organisations that “promote enmity or hatred” such as the Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and Bajrang Dal.

“We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and can not be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI, or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations,” the party said.

(With inputs from agencies)