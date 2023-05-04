Karnataka Poll: VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protests against ‘ban’ proposal of Congress

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists staged protests in several parts of the state on Thursday against the Congress election manifesto which proposed banning of the latter in the event of the party coming to power in Karnataka. At some places, "Hanuman Chalisa" were also chanted. Bajrang Dal workers burn copies of Karnataka Congress manifesto during a protest.(PTI)

The protestors are slated to chant ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on Thursday evening at Hanuman temples or any other temple to protest against the Congress promise. The protests took place in Bengaluru, Chikkaballapura, Srirangapatna, Mandya and Chikkamagaluru, among others, VHP sources said. In Srirangapatna, Bajrang Dal activists tore the Congress manifesto and slapped it with slippers to express their outrage.

READ | Say 'Jai Bajrangbali' while casting vote, PM says in Karnataka; Cong defends stand on Bajrang Dal

Bajrang Dal leaders and Hindu religious leaders associated with the VHP have appealed to the people in video messages to come with their family members in great numbers at Hanuman or any other temple to chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' on Thursday evening. One of the religious heads appealed to the people to come together and "demonstrate the Hindu unity, which should eventually reflect on May 10" (the date of Karnataka Assembly elections).

Hanuman Chalisa is a set of 40 couplets penned by 16th century poet and devotee of Lord Rama, Goswami Tulsidas in 'Awadhi', one of the dialects of Hindi spoken predominantly in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress in its manifesto for May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka said it was committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste and religion.

READ | Karnataka Assembly Election: Ruled for 5 yrs…did not ban it then, says HD Kumaraswamy on Cong poll manifesto

The Congress said, "We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on such organisations."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his public meeting at Hospet in Vijayanagara district on Tuesday too had come down heavily on the Congress saying, "The Congress in its manifesto has decided to lock up Lord Hanuman. Initially, they locked up Prabhu Shri Ram (Lord Ram). And now they want to lock up people who say ‘Jai Bajrang Bali'." Modi also made it a point to chant ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’ at the beginning and the end of his speech in all the three campaign rallies in Karnataka on Wednesday.