Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Bajrang Punia shares Instagram post supporting Bajrang Dal, deletes after outrage

Bajrang Punia shares Instagram post supporting Bajrang Dal, deletes after outrage

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 08, 2023 09:31 AM IST

In its manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka election, the Congress has stated it will ban groups such as the Bajrang Dal and Popular Front of India (PFI).

Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia, one of the three central figures in the ongoing wrestlers' protest against national wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual harassment of female grapplers, found himself in the middle of a controversy after he put up a post on Instagram expressing support for the right-wing group Bajrang Dal.

Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik address a news conference as they take part in a sit-in protest demanding arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. (Reuters)

“I am Bajrangi. I support Bajrang Dal. Jai Shri Ram,” the post read. The post, which featured an illustration of Lord Hanuman (Bajrang Bali/Bajrangi), also had a caption appealingthe user to keep the Lord Hanuman illustration as their WhatsApp status and display picture.

Bajrang Punia's Instagram post which he deleted after outrage.

Punia, however, deleted the post after a section of social media users, primarily those who oppose the umbrella Sangh Parivar, of which Bajrang Dal is a part, expressed outrage over his support for a group considered by many as a ‘militant organisation.’

On the other hand, supporters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), lambasted the grappler for succumbing to pressure and ‘apologising for his beliefs.’

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
bajrang punia bajrang dal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP