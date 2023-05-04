Congress leader DK Shivakumar promises new Hanuman temples in Karnataka, if voted to power

Amid a row over Bajarang Dal ban in Congress manifesto, party’s senior leader and KPCC president DK Shivakumar promised the construction of lord Hanuman temples in the state, after coming to power. He also said that existing Hanuman temples in Karnataka will be developed, if the party is voted to power. DK Shivakumar promises new Hanuman temples in Karnataka

Speaking to the reporters on Thursday at Mysuru, DK Shivakumar said, “We are committed to developing the Hanuman temples across the state with immediate effect, after coming to power. Our government will also construct new Hanuman temples across the state. There is no doubt about Congress winning the elections. We are getting at least 140 to 150 seats on May 13.”

The Congress in its manifesto mentioned a ban on organizations like Bajarang Dal and Popular Front of India (PFI), if voted to power. The BJP has slammed the Congress party for equating the PFI and Bajarang Dal in its election manifesto. Even during his election address in Karnataka, PM Narendra Modi ended his speech with ‘Jai Bajrangbali' chants.

Meanwhile, the Bajarang Dal and other right-wing organizations have been protesting and demanding the Congress party to apologize to the Hindu community. Union minister Shobha Karandlaje also announced that she along with the BJP members will be reciting Hanuman Chalisa at a temple in Bengaluru’s Malleshwaram on Thursday as a mark of protest.