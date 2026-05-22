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Bakri Eid 2026: Delhi minister Kapil Mishra warns against illegal sacrifice and public slaughter

As Bakri Eid approaches, Delhi Government enforces strict rules against illegal animal sacrifice and waste management. Violators will face criminal charges. 

Published on: May 22, 2026 11:58 am IST
ANI |
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With the festival of Bakri Eid approaching on May 27 (subject to moon sighting), the Delhi Government has issued stringent guidelines to ensure public order and hygiene across the national capital.

Bakrid Eid-al-Adha Early morning visuals showed a handful of people in the Jama Masjid mosque in the shadow of a heavy police security blanket prohibiting crowding.. (File photo by Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra has warned that the administration will take stern criminal action against those violating regulations regarding animal sacrifice and waste management.

Mishra said sacrificing cattle, cows, calves, camels, and other prohibited animals in the national capital is completely illegal and violators would face legal consequences.

Also Read: Permission granted for religious animal slaughter at 109 designated locations for Bakri Eid: BMC

"The Delhi Government's Development Ministry has issued some instructions for the upcoming festival of Bakra Eid. On the occasion of Bakra Eid, sacrificing cattle, cows, calves, camels, and other prohibited animals in Delhi is completely illegal, and anyone doing or attempting to do so will be charged with a criminal offence, and legal action will be taken," Mishra said.

"Furthermore, spilling blood into drains, sewers, or the streets after sacrifice, or throwing the waste into sewers or drains, is also strictly prohibited. Sacrifice should only be performed at designated locations and only in authorised locations where permitted," Mishra said.

He urged citizens to report violations to the police and the Development Department.

"If you come across anyone violating these guidelines, you can report them to the police and the Delhi Government's Development Department," he added.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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