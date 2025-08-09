Balakot ‘ghost’ laid to rest with Operation Sindoor: IAF chief AP Singh

Air chief marshal Amar Preet Singh on Saturday reflected on the lessons from the 2019 Balakot airstrike while speaking about India's recent Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. IAF chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh in New Delhi,(PTI file)

"...In Balakot, we could not get anything from inside, and it became a big issue trying to tell our own people, unfortunately, as to what we have been able to achieve. We had intelligence of what had gone on inside, had a human kind of intelligence where we had a very clear picture of the inside in terms of there had been huge damage. There have been so many terrorists who have been neutralised, but we could not convince our own people that, look, we have achieved that... So I am very happy that this time we were able to take care of that ghost of Balakot that we were able to tell the world what we have achieved," AP Singh said while addressing 16th edition of the Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Memorial Lecture at the HAL Management Academy Auditorium in Bengaluru.

The air chief’s comments highlight the Indian Air Force’s emphasis on transparency and communication in showcasing the results of military operations.