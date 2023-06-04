Balasore train accident: Pope Francis condoles loss of lives

Pope Francis on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in the train accident in Odisha's Balasore in which 275 people died and over a thousand were injured. Pope Francis(Reuters)

During the Sunday Angelus in Saint Peter's Square, Pope Francis remembered the victims of the train accident.

The Pope assured the people of his prayers and expressed his concern for the injured and their families. He prayed, "May our heavenly Father receive the souls of the deceased into his kingdom," according to Vatican News.

"My prayer goes to the many victims of the train accident that occurred two days ago (June 2) in India. I express my closeness to the injured and their families," he said.

In the three-way train accident, the number of injured people reached over 1000, according to Railway officials. 17 coaches of the two trains derailed and were severely damaged in the accident that took place on Friday evening.

Condolences poured in from all across the globe after the tragic triple train mishap took place in Odisha's Balasore district.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday condoled the loss of lives in the train accident at Balasore in Odisha and said his thoughts are with the families of the victims.

Macron said that France stands in solidarity with India.

"My deepest condolences to President Murmu, Prime Minister Modi and the people of India after the tragic train accident in Odisha. France stands in solidarity with you. My thoughts are with the families of the victims," the French President said in a tweet.

Japan PM Fumio Kishida said that he is "saddened" over the loss of lives in the train accident in Odisha and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the train accident.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his condolences.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of hundreds of lives in a train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Prayers for a speedy recovery of the injured," he said in a tweet.

Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw who arrived at the incident site in Balasore on Saturday said that a high-level probe has been initiated and efforts will be taken to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future.