Bangladesh 'blood-soaked, on edge of abyss': Ex-PM Hasina in message at Delhi event

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said that her country was “bleeding” and “on edge of abyss”, saying that the homeland won under her father Sheikh Mujibur Rehman was “now ravaged by the monstrous onslaught of extremist communal forces and foreign perpetrators”. In November this year, a Bangladesh court found Sheikh Hasina guilty of “crimes against humanity”. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Addressing an event in New Delhi in an online audio message, Hasina, who has been living in exile in the Indian capital since fleeing Dhaka in August 2024, said that Bangladesh has become “a vast prison, an execution ground, a valley of death”.

"Bangladesh stands today at the edge of an abyss, a nation battered and bleeding, navigating one of the most perilous chapters in its history. The homeland won through the supreme Liberation War under the leadership of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is now ravaged by the monstrous onslaught of extremist communal forces and foreign perpetrators. Our once serene and fertile land has been reduced to a wounded, blood-soaked landscape. In truth, the entire country has become a vast prison, an execution ground, a valley of death," Sheikh Hasina was quoted by ANI as saying.

Hasina, who was ousted by a mass student uprising, called chief advisor Mohammed Yunus, the head of Bangladesh's interim government that replaced hers, “a usurer, money launderer, plunderer, and a corrupt, power-hungry traitor”.

“Everywhere one hears only the cries of people struggling to survive amid destruction. A desperate plea for life. Heart-rending screams for relief. The murderous fascist Yunus, a usurer, a money launderer, a plunderer, and a corrupt, power-hungry traitor, has bled our nation dry with his all-consuming paradigms, staining the soul of our motherland,” she said.

She also claimed that she was thrown out ouf power by Yunus, whom she went on to call a “murderous fascist”, and his “anti-state militant accomplices”.

On August 5, 2024, in a meticulously engineered conspiracy, the national enemy, the murderous fascist Yunus, and his anti-state militant accomplices forcibly ousted me, though I am the people's representative directly elected. From that day forward, the nation has been plunged into an age of terror, merciless, relentless, and suffocating. Democracy is now in exile," Hasina added.

The Awami League supremo and her party has been banned from contesting the upcoming national elections in Bangladesh. She said justice has eroded in the country and that it was facing “lawlessness, insecurity, and persecution of minorities”.

“The country is facing lawlessness, insecurity, and persecution of minorities, with mob violence, looting, and extremism spreading nationwide. Institutions have weakened, justice has eroded, and fear dominates daily life amid allegations of betrayal of national interests. In this crisis, there is a call for unity to defend the Constitution, restore democracy, protect sovereignty, and resist what is described as an unelected and violent regime,” PTI quoted the ex-PM as saying.