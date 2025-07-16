Bangladesh couple living in Raipur for last 25 yrs, held while fleeing India

A man and a woman from Bangladesh, who were living in India for the last 25 years, and had managed to get documents such as Voter ID card, Indian Passport and Aadhaar card, were caught at the Indo-Bangladesh border while returning to their country illegally, officials aware of the matter said. Police forces across different states have launched a drive to identify Bangladesh nationals living illegally in India. (Representative file photo)

A Border Security Force (BSF) official said the couple, who had settled in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, were attempting to return to their native place in Bangladesh, due to the drive conducted by the Raipur police to identify illegal migrants in the state.

Police forces across different states have launched a drive to identify Bangladesh nationals living illegally in India.

Also Read: Bangladeshi couple with child held for entering Tripura illegally

In Delhi, police have turned several gates, colonies, hotels and buildings into detention centres to make room for such undocumented Bangladeshi migrants being held as part of the drive.

A spokesperson of the BSF’s North Bengal Frontier, said, “On July 15, 2025, at about 1345 hours, BSF troops apprehended a 50-year-old Bangladeshi national, Jainab, while she was attempting to cross the International Border through an unfenced area near village Chakgopal in Dakshin Dinajpur.”

The officer said that during questioning, Jainab revealed that she had illegally entered Indian territory in 1990 with her husband, Shaikh Imran, and had been living in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Further, questioning led to the apprehension of her husband, who had crossed over to Bangladesh from the Hilli Check Post, returned back to surrender before BSF. The two, according to the BSF, were attempting to return to their native place due to increased identification of illegal migrants by the Raipur Police.

BSF personnel have handed them to the West Bengal police for probe on how they got the documents.

“Suspicious documents and items, including an Aadhar card, Pan card, Voter ID card, Vehicle RC, India Passport, and mobile phones, were recovered from their possession. The couple’s intention was to permanently return to their native place in Bangladesh”, one of the officials said.