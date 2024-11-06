Bangladeshi couple with child held for entering Tripura illegally

A Bangladeshi couple along with their four-year-old daughter were arrested at Agartala Railway station for intruding Tripura without valid documents, Government Railway Police said on Wednesday. Police said the arrested couple was trying to enter the Agartala railway station with the motive of moving to other states. (Representational image)

The officer in-charge of the Agartala Government Railway police station, Tapas Das, said they were detained on Tuesday evening while they were trying to enter the railway station with the motive of moving to other states by train. The operation was carried out based on secret information from the Agartala Government Railway police, Railway Protection Force and the Border Security Force (BSF).

During interrogation, the arrested couple, identified as Mohammad Jalal Awladar (40) and Ruma Begum (25) confessed that they were residents of Bagerhat district of Bangladesh and came to Tripura on Monday night.

Das said, “Initially they introduced them as Indians. Later, with a series of interrogation, they confessed that they are from Bangladesh. They didn’t have any valid documents with them. We registered a case and forwarded them to court today (Wednesday).”

Asked about the route through which they entered the state, Das said that the couple could not identify the route, however, investigation is on to trace whether there is involvement of any other group or people.

Over 25 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for entering the state illegally in the last one month, he said.

Tripura shares 857 kilometres of international border with Bangladesh, most of the border are covered with barbed wire fence while a few patches are yet to be fenced.