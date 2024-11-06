Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bangladeshi couple with child held for entering Tripura illegally

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Nov 06, 2024 05:21 PM IST

Police said over 25 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for entering Tripura illegally in the last one month

A Bangladeshi couple along with their four-year-old daughter were arrested at Agartala Railway station for intruding Tripura without valid documents, Government Railway Police said on Wednesday.

Police said the arrested couple was trying to enter the Agartala railway station with the motive of moving to other states. (Representational image)
Police said the arrested couple was trying to enter the Agartala railway station with the motive of moving to other states. (Representational image)

The officer in-charge of the Agartala Government Railway police station, Tapas Das, said they were detained on Tuesday evening while they were trying to enter the railway station with the motive of moving to other states by train. The operation was carried out based on secret information from the Agartala Government Railway police, Railway Protection Force and the Border Security Force (BSF).

During interrogation, the arrested couple, identified as Mohammad Jalal Awladar (40) and Ruma Begum (25) confessed that they were residents of Bagerhat district of Bangladesh and came to Tripura on Monday night.

Das said, “Initially they introduced them as Indians. Later, with a series of interrogation, they confessed that they are from Bangladesh. They didn’t have any valid documents with them. We registered a case and forwarded them to court today (Wednesday).”

Asked about the route through which they entered the state, Das said that the couple could not identify the route, however, investigation is on to trace whether there is involvement of any other group or people.

Over 25 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for entering the state illegally in the last one month, he said.

Tripura shares 857 kilometres of international border with Bangladesh, most of the border are covered with barbed wire fence while a few patches are yet to be fenced.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //