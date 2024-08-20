Bangladesh forces claim 5 Indians are smugglers

The five Indian nationals, who were helping Border Security Force (BSF) rescue animals in the Ganga on Saturday but accidentally strayed into Bangladesh’s territorial waters , were arrested by Bangladeshi forces and paraded in front of local media as “armed cattle smugglers”, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. According to BSF officials, this is the first time in recent years that BGB has refused to return civilians who inadvertently entered Bangladesh. (PTI)

Even as the BSF continued to hold talks with the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) seeking the release of the five men, the BGB has so far refused to return them citing the “current political situation” and “media pressure”.

“We have information that the five are in the custody of the Shibganj police station in Bangladesh. There are media reports from Bangladesh quoting their senior officials, who claimed that the five men were carrying arms and had entered Bangladesh for cattle smuggling. The real facts of the case are completely opposite,” a senior BSF officer, who asked not to be named, said.

The officer added that according to their intelligence inputs, the five were yet to be sent to jail and were being questioned by police.

On the night of August 17, BSF personnel of the 115 battalion at Malda hired the five boat operators in two boats to rescue cattle being smuggled via the riverine border. A BSF jawan had seen cattle tied to banana tree stems and being transported to Bangladesh.

“The jawan immediately alerted the Quick Reaction Team (QRT) and the Engine-Fitted Country Boat (EFCB) Party via radio. In response, two EFC boats, manned by five boatmen, arrived at the scene and discovered that cattle were being smuggled across the river, tied to banana stems. While attempting to save the cattle, one of the EFC boats developed technical defects after hitting a whirlpool in the surging river and was quickly carried away by the strong currents. The second EFC boat tried to tow the defective boat, but due to the increased water level and strong flow of the river, both boats inadvertently crossed into Bangladeshi territory, where these boatmen were apprehended by the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB),” an official said.

According to BSF officials, this is the first time in recent years that BGB has refused to return civilians who inadvertently entered Bangladesh.