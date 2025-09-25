'Bangladesh has problems with India': Yunus cites Sheikh Hasina's stay behind 'tension’

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has alleged that Dhaka's ties with New Delhi are strained because India did not like last year's protests that led to the ouster of former premier Sheikh Hasina. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, speaks at an event in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.(AP)

He also said that Hasina is living in India, which is “creating tension” between India and Bangladesh.

"We have problems with India right now because they did not like what the students have done," he said while speaking on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, according to NDTV.

"India is hosting Hasina, who has created problems...that creates tension between India and Bangladesh," he added.

Yunus also alleged that “fake” media reports in India have also worsened tensions between the two countries. "A lot of fake news is coming from India, propaganda that it's an Islamist movement," the Nobel Laureate said, according to NDTV.

On August 5 last year, Sheikh Hasina’s 16-year rule with the Awami League was overthrown in a violent mass uprising. Hasina has lived in self-exile in India since she fled Dhaka.

Bangladesh's interim government has filed a raft of criminal cases against Hasina and other Awami League leaders, leading human rights groups to question the charges levelled against them in these cases.

As reported by HT, India has not yet responded to Bangladesh's request to extradite Hasina, who has lived in self-exile in New Delhi since she fled Dhaka in August 2024.

Bilateral relations between the two countries fell to an all-time low after the interim set-up led by Yunus assumed office and the two sides have sparred repeatedly over issues such as Dhaka’s handling of the repression of Bangladeshi minorities and for giving a free hand to radical and extremist forces. Yunus has described the allegations as “exaggerated”.