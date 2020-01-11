Bangladesh minister to skip Raisina talks

india

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 05:35 IST

Bangladesh deputy foreign minister Shahriar Alam has dropped out of the Raisina Dialogue in the wake a controversy over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) issues, people familiar with developments said on Friday.

Dhaka has expressed concern over comments by senior Indian leaders over the deportation of illegal citizens in recent months and the issues of the NRC and CAA have become fresh irritants in relations. “The Bangladeshi deputy foreign minister is expected to skip the Raisina Dialogue,” said a person who declined to be identified.