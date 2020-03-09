Bangladesh postpones events planned for Mujib’s centenary after detecting 3 coronavirus cases

india

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 01:05 IST

Bangladesh on Sunday announced it was scaling down and postponing several events related to the celebration of the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from March 17 following the detection of three coronavirus infections in the country.

Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, chief coordinator of the “Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee”, told a hastily convened news conference late on Sunday night that the public rally on March 17, which was to kick off the celebrations, would be held later in the year.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired a meeting to review the situation, especially with regard to the celebrations of Rahman’s birth centenary, following the detection of the cases. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Dhaka on March 17 to attend the inaugural ceremony of the celebrations at the National Parade Square and to deliver the main address.

The visit by Modi was being largely seen as an outreach move amid protests against India’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the neighbouring country. Protests have taken place across several cities in Bangladesh against CAA, communal violence in north-east Delhi and to oppose PM Modi’s planned visit.

Chowdhury made it clear that the rally at the National Parade Square would be held later in the year and that the events to be held on March 17 would go ahead on a small scale without any public gatherings. He said Hasina would inaugurate the celebrations on a small scale.

It could not immediately be ascertained whether Modi would join the small scale inauguration. Modi’s visit was also meant to have had a bilateral component, including a meeting with Hasina.

In response to questions on whether the foreign guests would be present at the inauguration of the celebrations, Chowdhury said the event was being rescheduled. “It is going to be held on a big scale later and we hope all the guests from within the country and abroad will participate.”

Asked specifically whether Modi would attend the event, Chowdhury replied: “I cannot say anything on this issue at this moment…We will hold the programme later and we hope our guests will also come later and join us.”