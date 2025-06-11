Bank holiday: Are banks closed or open on Kabirdas Jayanti today (June 11)?

Banks in some parts of India will remain closed on Wednesday, June 11, in observance of Sant Kabirdas Jayanti. The day marks the birth anniversary of the revered mystic poet and social reformer, who played a significant role in the Bhakti Movement through his powerful verses. If you have banking work lined up, here’s what you need to know about today’s bank holiday. After the merger of HDFC Ltd into HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender has started rebranding the offices of its erstwhile parent with its colours.(PTI)

Where will banks be closed

On the account of Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti, banks in only Gangtok and Shimla will remain closed today, June 11. Banks across other parts of India will remain open, including in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Jammu and other. This is marked as a bank holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Customers can also check bank holidays on the official RBI website.

What is Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti

This year will be the 648 birth anniversary of Sant Kabirdas. Celebrated every year, it is a day to remember the beliefs of Sant Kabirdas who challenged religious orthodoxy and blind rituals. His teachings resonated with Hindus and Muslims, inspiring people to embrace truth and inclusivity. His legacy lives on through his followers known as Kabir Panthis who spread the message of Kabir.

Upcoming holidays in June

An overall of 4 holidays have been scheduled for the month of June. While two holidays have passed, two more are set to be observed on 27 and 30 June.

Rath Yatra/Kang- 27 June 2025

Remna Ni- 30 June 2025

Before this, there was a public holiday on June 7 on the account of Bakrid. Even during bank holiday customers can access their account online through net banking, mobile applications and ATM services. However customers will not be able to carry out activities involving cheque transactions or promissory notes. Other than the scheduled public holidays, banks will also remain closed on every second and fourth Saturdays.