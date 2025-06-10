Kabirdas Jayanti 2025: Who was Sant Kabirdas? Know date, timings and significance

Kabirdas Jayanti, or Kabir Prakat Diwas, marks the birth anniversary of the revered mystic poet and social reformer Kabir Das. This sacred occasion is observed on Jyeshtha Purnima, the full moon day of the Jyeshtha month according to the Hindu lunar calendar. Kabirdas Jayanti 2025: The 648th birth anniversary of Sant Kabirdas will be celebrated on June 11. (shutterstock)

It commemorates the life, teachings, and literary legacy of Sant Kabir, whose message of unity and compassion transcended the boundaries of religion and caste. (Also read: Vat Purnima 2025: Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat today; know shubh muhurat, significance, puja rituals and more )

Kabirdas Jayanti 2025 date and timing

This year, the 648th birth anniversary of Sant Kabirdas will be observed on Wednesday, June 11. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the event are as follows:

Purnima tithi begins -11:35 AM on June 10

Purnima tithi ends -13:13 PM on June 11

Who was Sant Kabirdas?

Sant Kabirdas (1440–1518) was a revered mystic poet and social reformer whose profound verses left an indelible mark on the Bhakti Movement. Believed to have been born in Varanasi, Kabir boldly challenged religious orthodoxy and blind rituals, advocating instead for a path rooted in unity, compassion, and sincere devotion to the divine.

Kabir Das Jayanti celebrates the birth of Sant Kabir, a revered poet and social reformer. (Pinterest)

His timeless teachings transcended the deep religious divides of his era, resonating with both Hindus and Muslims and earning him widespread reverence across communities.

His legacy lives on through the Kabir Panth, a spiritual sect founded by his followers, with its adherents known as Kabir Panthis. Even today, Kabir’s words continue to inspire people to embrace truth, inclusivity, and spiritual wisdom in their everyday lives.

Significance of Kabirdas Jayanti

Kabir Das Jayanti is more than just a commemoration of a saint’s birth, it is a vibrant celebration of Sant Kabir’s enduring legacy and transformative teachings. Kabir’s life and philosophy serve as a beacon of mutual respect and understanding, making his presence deeply significant in India’s spiritual and cultural fabric.

Observed with devotion and reflection, the festival shines a light on his powerful verses, cornerstones of Bhakti literature that challenge dogma and champion truth. Kabir Das Jayanti not only honours his literary genius but also reinforces his call for equality and justice, values that are as relevant today as they were centuries ago.