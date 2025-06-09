Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, significance, puja rituals and all you need to know

Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat 2025: Purnima Vrat, observed on the full moon day (Purnima Tithi) of the Shukla Paksha each month, carries profound spiritual importance in Hinduism. It is especially meaningful in the month of Jyeshtha when devotees pray for happiness, prosperity, and mental purity. On this occasion, worship is offered to Lord Vishnu, Lord Chandra (the Moon God), and Lord Shiva. (Also read: Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat Katha 2025: Nirjala Ekadashi today; know fasting time, shubh muhurat and parana time ) Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat is a significant Hindu festival that focuses on worshipping Lord Vishnu, Lord Chandra, and Lord Shiva.

Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat 2025 date and time

This year, the significant Hindu festival of Jyeshtha Purnima will be observed on Tuesday, June 10. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Purnima Tithi begins: 11:35 AM on June 10, 2025

Purnima Tithi ends: 01:13 PM on June 11, 2025

Significance of Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat

The Bhavishya Purana describes the Dvatrimshi Purnima Vrat, a fast that starts on the full moon of Margashirsha, Magha, or Vaishakha and ends on the Purnima of Bhadrapada or Pausha. Observing this 32-month vow is believed to grant devotees good fortune, children, and mental peace. Jyeshtha Purnima is especially sacred for worshipping Lord Chandra, who is said to manifest fully on this day. Fasting and performing rituals on this occasion purify the soul and deepen one’s bond with the divine.

Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat 2025 rituals

Begin the day with a ritual bath, ideally in a holy river or at home using Gangajal, followed by performing Tarpan, the ancestral offerings. Take a Sankalpa, or vow, to observe the fast for the well-being, peace, and success of your family.

The deity worship starts with Kalash Sthapana, or placing the sacred pot, and then prayers are offered to Lord Ganesha, followed by Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati using the 16-step Shodashopachara Puja Vidhi. Devotees also worship Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Chandra, maintaining a full-day fast while meditating, chanting mantras, and singing devotional songs.

In the evening, after the moon rises, Arghya (a sacred water offering) is made to the Moon God. Listening to or reciting the Purnima Vrat Katha is customary, and performing the Satyanarayana Katha at this time is considered especially auspicious.