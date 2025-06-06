Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat Katha 2025: Nirjala Ekadashi today; know fasting time, shubh muhurat and parana time

Nirjala Ekadashi 2025: The auspicious festival of Nirjala Ekadashi is celebrated with fervour among the Hindu devotees. It holds great significance in the Hindu religion. Out of the 245 Ekadashis, the Nirjala Ekadashi is considered one of the most stringent, as it is observed without drinking food and water. On this day, Hindu devotees worship Lord Vishnu. Nirjala Ekadashi 2025: The auspicious festival of Nirjala Ekadashi is observed on the Ekadashi date of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha. (Pinterest)

Nirjala Ekadashi 2025: Know the correct date

The auspicious festival of Nirjala Ekadashi, also known as Bhimseni Ekadashi, Pandava Ekadashi or Bhima Ekadashi, is observed on the Ekadashi date of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha. According to Drik Panchang, here are the correct dates:

This year, Nirjala Ekadashi is on Friday, June 6, and Vaishnava Nirjala Ekadashi is on Saturday, June 7.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2025: Shubh muhurat, fasting time and parana time

Ekadashi Tithi begins - 2:15 AM on Jun 6, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi ends - 4:47 AM on Jun 7, 2025

Nirjala Ekadashi Parana Time - 1:44 PM to 4:31 PM, June 7

On Parana Day Hari Vasara ends at - 11:25 AM

Vaishnava Ekadashi Parana Time - 5:23 AM to 7:17 AM, June 8

On Parana Day, Dwadashi ends at - 7:17 AM

Nirjala Ekadashi 2025: Vrat Katha and significance

On this day, it is believed that by making donations, one is blessed with prosperity and gets freedom from all sins. Additionally, it is important to worship Lord Vishnu and Maa Lakshmi while also reciting the Nirjala Ekadashi vrat katha. Additionally, devotees who are unable to observe all twenty-four Ekadashi fasts in a year should observe a single Nirjala Ekadashi fast, as it brings all the benefits of the twenty-four Ekadashi fasts in a year.

The legend associates Nirjala Ekadashi with Bhimsen, the second Pandava brother. It is said that Bhima was not able to control his desire for food and was not able to observe Ekadashi fasting. Except Bhima, all the Pandava brothers and Draupadi used to observe all the Ekadashi fasts. Upset due to his weak determination dishonouring Lord Vishnu, he met Maharishi Vyasa to find a solution. Sage Vyasa advised Bhima to observe a single Nirjala Ekadasi fast to compensate for not observing all Ekadashi fasts in a year. Due to this legend, Nirjala Ekadashi is also known as Bhimseni Ekadashi or Pandava Ekadashi.

(Source: Drik Panchang)