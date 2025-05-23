Apara Ekadashi 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, vrat katha, puja rituals, significance and all you need to know

Apara Ekadashi, also known as Achala Ekadashi, is observed during the Shukla Paksha of the Jyeshtha month and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. This sacred occasion is regarded as one of the most spiritually significant fasts in the Hindu tradition. Observing this fast is believed to help devotees wash away past sins, receive divine blessings, and move closer to attaining moksha, or spiritual liberation. From date to history, here is all you need to know. (Also read: Apara Ekadashi, observed during Jyeshtha month, is a significant Hindu fast dedicated to Lord Vishnu.(Pinterest)

Apara Ekadashi 2025 date and timings

This year, the auspicious occasion of Apara Ekadashi is being observed on Friday, May 23. According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the festival are as follows:

Ekadashi tithi begins- 01:12 AM, May 23

Ekadashi tithi ends- 10:29 PM, May 23

Parana time- 05:25 AM to 08:10 AM, May 24

Parana Day Dwadashi end moment- 07:20 PM, May 24

Apara Ekadashi 2025 vrat katha

The legend of Apara Ekadashi centres around a noble king named Mahidhwaj, who was kind and virtuous. His jealous younger brother, Vajradhwaj, murdered him and buried his body beneath a Peepal tree in a dense forest. As a result of his untimely death, Mahidhwaj's soul became a restless spirit, haunting the area and troubling those who passed by.

Apara Ekadashi, a significant Hindu fast, helps devotees cleanse sins and attain spiritual liberation.(Pinterest)

One day, a wise sage came across the tormented soul. After hearing the king's tragic story, the sage decided to help him. He observed the Apara Ekadashi fast with devotion and, on Dwadashi, offered the spiritual merit of the vrat to Mahidhwaj's soul. This selfless act helped the ghost find peace and attain moksha.

Hindu scriptures also mention that Lord Krishna explained the significance of Apara Ekadashi to King Yudhishthira. The vrat is said to cleanse one's sins, guide them toward righteousness, and bring prosperity, fame, and respect.

Significance of Apara Ekadashi

The word 'Apar' in Hindi means 'limitless,' and Apara Ekadashi is named for its promise of boundless spiritual merit and prosperity. Observing this vrat is believed to cleanse sins and lead devotees toward both material and spiritual fulfilment. Ancient texts like the Brahma Purana and Padma Purana highlight its immense significance.

Celebrated across India under various names, Apara Ekadashi is known as 'Bhadrakali Ekadashi' in Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, and Haryana, where devotees worship Goddess Bhadrakali. In Odisha, it is called 'Jalakrida Ekadashi' and is dedicated to Lord Jagannath. Despite regional differences, the essence remains the same, devotees fast, pray, and seek divine blessings for a virtuous and liberated life.

Apara Ekadashi 2025 rituals

On Apara Ekadashi, devotees begin their rituals with an early morning bath followed by worship. An idol or image of Lord Vishnu is placed for puja, a diya lit with desi ghee, and offerings of flowers or a garland are made.

In the evening, panchamrit (a sacred mixture of milk, ghee, curd, honey, and sugar) and bhog prasad are prepared. Devotees recite Lord Vishnu's Aarti while offering the bhog. Throughout the day, the mantra "Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye" is chanted for divine blessings.

Many devotees also visit temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu or Lord Krishna. The fast is traditionally broken the next day, on Dwadashi Tithi. However, those who find it difficult to fast entirely may consume satvik food in the evening.