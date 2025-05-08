Mohini Ekadashi 2025 vrat katha: Date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals and all you need to know

Mohini Ekadashi 2025 is a deeply significant and auspicious day in Hinduism, dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu and Maa Lakshmi. Devotees observe fasting and prayers to seek their blessings for spiritual awakening and liberation from past sins. This Ekadashi, which falls during the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase) of Vaishakha month, is celebrated between late April and May in the Gregorian calendar. The day holds immense importance for promoting devotion, purity, and inner peace. (Also read: Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2025: Will Pochishe Boishakh be celebrated on May 7 or 8? Know correct date, history ) Mohini Ekadashi 2025: Check out date, shubh muhurat, vrat katha, puja rituals and more about the auspicious festival.(Pinterest)

Mohini Ekadashi 2025 shubh muhurat

Mohini Ekadashi is being observed on Thursday, May 8. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Parana time -05:34 AM to 08:16 AM, May 9

On Parana Day, dwadashi end moment -02:56 PM

Ekadashi tithi begins -10:19 AM on May 07, 2025

Ekadashi tithi ends -12:29 PM on May 08, 2025

Mohini Ekadashi vrat katha

Long ago, on the banks of the Sarasvati river, there was a prosperous city called Bhadrawati, ruled by the wise and just King Dyutimaan. Among the residents was a wealthy merchant named Dhanpal, known for his generosity and devotion to Lord Vishnu. Though Dhanpal had five sons, his youngest was sinful, spending his time with bad company, including a prostitute. When Dhanpal discovered his son’s behaviour, he expelled him from the house, and the boy was rejected by everyone in town.

Mohini Ekadashi's story follows a sinful boy who, after being cast out, finds redemption through the fast of Ekadashi.(Pinterest)

Left homeless and destitute, he squandered his wealth and turned to stealing. Despite the king’s initial mercy, his sinful ways continued, and he was eventually driven out of the kingdom. Wandering the forest, he resorted to killing animals for food. Filled with guilt and regret, he stumbled upon the ashram of Sage Kauntinya. After a few drops of holy bathwater from the sage touched him, the boy felt a shift in his heart and sought redemption.

The compassionate sage advised him to observe the fast of Mohini Ekadashi, which falls during the Shukla Paksha of Vaisakha. The boy followed the fast with sincere devotion, and over time, his heart was purified. He became devoted to Lord Vishnu and eventually attained liberation, his sins washed away.

Mohini Ekadashi vrat rituals

On Ekadashi, begin the day with a ritual bath and make a vow to observe the fast. Maintain a strict fast throughout the day, either without water (nirjal) or by consuming only fruits (phalahar). Devote yourself to worshipping Lord Vishnu, offering Tulsi leaves in reverence. Stay awake throughout the night, engaging in bhajans and kirtans. The fast concludes on Dwadashi by offering food and charity (dakshina) to a Brahmin, completing the sacred observance.