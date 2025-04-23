Menu Explore
Varuthini Ekadashi 2025: When is Ekadashi in April? Know the correct date, parana time, tithi, puja vidhi, significance

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Apr 23, 2025 08:17 AM IST

Varuthini Ekadashi 2025: Find out when the auspicious Ekadashi is in April, the vrat parana time, Ekadashi tithi, puja vidhi, significance, and more here. 

Varuthini Ekadashi 2025: The auspicious occasion of Varuthini Ekadashi is observed annually during Krishna Paksha of Vaishakha month according to the North Indian Purnimanta calendar and Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month according to the South Indian Amanta calendar, per Drik Panchang. Both observe it on the same day. It falls in the month of March or April in the English calendar. If you and your loved ones observe the festival, here's all you need to know about it.

Varuthini Ekadashi 2025: Know the correct date, parana time, tithi, puja vidhi, significance and more about Ekadashi in April 2025. (Pinterest)
Varuthini Ekadashi 2025: Know the correct date, parana time, tithi, puja vidhi, significance and more about Ekadashi in April 2025. (Pinterest)

Learn all about festivals around the world here

Varuthini Ekadashi 2025: When is Ekadashi in April?

This year, there is confusion around the correct date for Ekadashi observation in April. According to Drik Panchang, Varuthini Ekadashi falls on Thursday, April 24, this year.

Varuthini Ekadashi 2025: Ekadashi tithi and parana time

Ekadashi tithi begins - 4:43 pm on April 23, 2025

Ekadashi tithi ends - 2:32 pm on April 24, 2025

Parana Time: Parana is on April 25 from 5:46 am to 8:23 am

On Parana day, Dwadashi end moment - 11:44 am

Varuthini Ekadashi 2025: Puja vidhi

On this day, devotees should wake up early, clean the house, take a holy bath, and wear new clothes. Then, make a sankalp to observe the fast. Place the idol of Lord Vishnu and Shree Yantra (the symbol of Goddess Lakshmi) in your place of worship. Lastly, light a diya and keep it in front of the idol. Devotees should also offer flowers or garland, Tulsi leaves to the god, and light incense.

Varuthini Ekadashi 2025: Significance

Varuthini Ekadashi holds great significance for Hindu devotees because it is dedicated to worshipping Lord Vishnu. The observance of this Ekadashi day - Varuthini Ekadashi - leads to removing past sins and provides protection, together with enhancing fortune. The religious observance includes fasting, chanting the Vishnu Sahasranama, and performing charitable acts. It is believed that a devotee who performs this vrat attains spiritual progress while gaining mental focus and receives protection from negative karma and misfortunes.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
