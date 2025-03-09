Amalaki Ekadashi 2025: When is Rangbhari Ekadashi? Know the correct date, Ekadashi vrat tithi, parana time and more

Amalaki Ekadashi 2025: The Phalguna Shukla Paksha Ekadashi is among the most auspicious times for Hindus. It is known as Amalaki Ekadashi or Rangbhari Ekadashi. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Maa Lakshmi to seek their blessings and also observe a fast. If you and your loved ones observe this auspicious day, learn about the correct date, tithi, vrat parana time, and more here. Amalaki Ekadashi 2025: Amalaki Ekadashi is also known as Rangbhari Ekadashi and is celebrated by observing a fast. (Pinterest)

Amalaki Ekadashi 2025 date: When is Rangbhari Ekadashi?

According to Drik Panchang, the Amalaki Ekadashi falls between Maha Shivaratri and Holi. Hindus observe the festival in the month of February or March, according to the English calendar.

This year, Amalaki Ekadashi falls on March 10.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2025: Tithi and parana time

Per Drik Panchang, here are some auspicious timings to keep in mind while observing the Ekadashi fast:

Vrat Parana Time - 6:35 AM to 8:13 AM, March 11

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 8:13 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 7:45 AM on March 9, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 7:44 AM on March 10, 2025

Sunrise - 6:36 AM

Brahma Muhurta - 4:59 AM to 5:48 AM

Abhijit Muhurta - 12:08 PM to 12:55 PM

Vijaya Muhurta - 2:30 PM to 3:17 PM

Amalaki Ekadashi 2025: How to perform puja?

Hindu devotees observe the Amalaki Ekadashi fast to get rid of all their sins, attain salvation, and seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu. Additionally, after breaking the fast on this day, one should donate to the temple or those in need. On this day, devotees should wake up early to take a bath. Then, they should worship Lord Vishnu and Maa Lakshmi by lighting a desi ghee diya, reciting the Parameshwar Stuti Stotra with a sincere heart, and offering sweets and fruits to the Gods. After completing the puja, distribute the prasad offered in the puja among everyone.