Holashtak 2025: Dos and don'ts during these eight days before Holi

Holashtak 2025: Holashtak is a time period that sets the stage for one of the most anticipated Hindu festivals, Holi. Preparation for Holi begins eight days prior, with Holashtak. It begins from the Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Phalguna month. Holashtak is an eight-day period that begins on March 7 and concludes on March 13. The ending date coincides with Holika Dahan. Praying to Lord Vishnu during this time will help overcome the negative energies. (Pinterest)

Even though this period precedes one of the most auspicious festivals, Holi, the Holashtak period is, in itself, considered incredibly inauspicious. These eight days are believed to carry negative vibrations and are regarded as unfavorable for any new journeys, from marriage to buying a car. Astrologically, the planetary alignments are inauspicious during Holashtak. Most of the planets are in unlucky positions around this time.

Dos

Visit temples: This is an unfavourable time with inauspicious planetary influences at play. Take time out, visit temples, and pray for protection and to seek the divine blessings. It helps safeguard you against the negative energies.

This is an unfavourable time with inauspicious planetary influences at play. Take time out, visit temples, and pray for protection and to seek the divine blessings. It helps safeguard you against the negative energies. Donate to the poor: Helping the poor and needy is a good deed. Donating during this period counteracts the negative energies and attracts good karma. It may even reduce the aggressive influence of the planets on you this time.

Helping the poor and needy is a good deed. Donating during this period counteracts the negative energies and attracts good karma. It may even reduce the aggressive influence of the planets on you this time. Recite the hymns of Lord Vishnu's Narasimha avatar: As per Drik Panchang, Hiranyakashipu tormented Bhakta Prahlada, forcing him to abandon his faith in Lord Vishnu. But despite everything, Prahlada's faith remained steadfast. Lord Vishnu protected his devotee by appearing in the avatar of Lord Narasimha and killing the cruel Hiranyakashipu. Chanting mantras dedicated to Lord Narasimha, such as the Narasimha Kavacham, is believed to ward off any harmful energies.

Don'ts

With such hostile planetary alignments, it is advised not to embark on anything new during this period. Starting something new during this time may invite more obstacles and challenges.

This includes:

Weddings

Griha Pravesh (house warming)

Naming ceremonies

Mundan (first haircut for children)

Buying anything significant, such as a car or house

Purchasing new jewellery

Starting new business ventures

And basically, any new ‘journey’

ALSO READ: Bollywood’s Holi wardrobe: Channel these Bollywood-inspired Holi looks and look as vibrant as the festival