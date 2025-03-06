Bollywood’s Holi wardrobe: Channel these Bollywood-inspired Holi looks and look as vibrant as the festival

Holi is the perfect excuse to dress up in vibrant, effortless outfits that scream fun! And if there’s one place to look for fashion inspo, it’s Bollywood. From Rekha’s classic white kurta in Silsila to Deepika Padukone’s stunning shorts-shirt set in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, B-town has given us some unforgettable Holi looks. These iconic outfits are the perfect blend of style and comfort for a day filled with colour, music, and madness. Bollywood’s Holi wardrobe: Channel these Bollywood-inspired Holi looks(AI Generated)

The key to nailing the Holi look? White, flowy fabrics that make the colours pop! So if you’re planning a filmi entrance or just want to keep it classic, there’s a Bollywood Holi look for everyone!

Best Bollywood-approved Holi looks to recreate now:

Priyanka Chopra in “Do Me A Favour”

Priyanka Chopra in Do Me A Favour from Waqt was the ultimate Holi glam queen! Drenched in colours but still looking like a million bucks, she rocked that white shirt and jeans combo in the later half of the song, with effortless charm. With every twirl, she turned Holi into a fashion show, proving that even while dancing in a riot of colours, one can slay. If you’re ready to own the dance floor this Holi, take notes from PC; bold, beautiful, and always filmy!

Aishwarya Rai in “Soni Soni”

In Mohabbatein, Aishwarya Rai’s ghostly presence in Soni Soni was as stunning as it was poetic. Draped in a dreamy yellow saree, she looked like the very essence of Holi - ethereal, mesmerising, and full of nostalgia. While she wasn’t technically playing Holi, her look set major festive goals, proving that sometimes, simple and elegant can be just as impactful. If you want to go for that timeless, graceful vibe this Holi, channel your inner Aishwarya.

Rekha in “Rang Barse”

Rekha in Rang Barse wasn’t just playing Holi, she was serving iconic Bollywood sass! That pristine white kurta paired with a white dupatta made her stand out amidst all the colour chaos. And let’s not forget the way she carried herself - playful, confident, and completely owning the moment. She gave us enough Holi romance inspiration to last a lifetime.

Deepika Padukone in “Balam Pichkari”

Nobody did modern, effortlessly cool Holi fashion quite like Deepika Padukone in Balam Pichkari! That red shirt paired with whit shorts screamed ‘I’m here to party, but make it stylish.’ She danced like no one was watching, drenched in colour, proving that Holi is all about having fun in your own skin. If you’re the one who dives straight into the madness, this is your go-to look!

Huma Qureshi in “Go Pagal”

Huma Qureshi in Go Pagal from Jolly LLB 2 took Holi madness to a whole new level! She ditched the delicate pastels and went full-on vibrant with her white kurta paired with a long skirt, proving that Holi is the time to go bold or go home. Her wild, carefree moves, combined with smudged colour all over her face, screamed pagalpan in the best possible way. She made Holi look like an unapologetic explosion of fun, and if you’re the kind who dives into colour fights headfirst, this look is made for you.

Alia Bhatt in “Badri Ki Dulhania”

Alia Bhatt’s Holi look in Badri Ki Dulhania was nothing short of a desi diva moment! That pretty pink crop top paired with pink pants had the perfect mix of tradition and fun. Add in her playful expressions and easy-breezy dance moves, and she was the girl-next-door we all wanted to be.

Juhi Chawla in “Ang Se Ang Lagana”

Juhi Chawla in Ang Se Ang Lagana from Darr proved that Holi is just as much about adaayein as it is about colours! Dressed in a simple yet striking white salwar suit, she effortlessly balanced grace with playful mischief. The way she swayed through the crowd, teasing and laughing, made her the life of the Holi party. Her look was all about keeping it fuss-free while letting the energy do the talking.

Aishwarya Rai in “Chhan Ke Mohalla”

Aishwarya Rai in Chhan Ke Mohalla from Action Replayy brought a retro-meets-Holi vibe like no other! Draped in a figure-hugging kurta with a patiala salwar, she proved that Holi fashion can be full-blown Bollywood and still look fabulous. The bangles, retro hairstyle, and effortless grace made her a Holi queen with an old-school twist. If you’re someone who loves adding a vintage touch to your look while keeping the festive spirit alive, this is the ultimate inspiration.

This Holi, let your outfit be as vibrant as the festival itself! So, grab that white outfit, throw in some funky accessories, and get ready to dance in a splash of colours because nothing says ‘Holi Hai’ like dressing up Bollywood-style!

Holi 2025: Take inspo from iconic Holi outfits to recreate on the festival: FAQs What is the best fabric to wear for Holi? Lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton and linen work best, as they’re comfortable and easy to clean. Avoid anything too heavy or delicate.

Which Bollywood Holi look is the easiest to recreate? The classic white kurta-pyjama (from Silsila) or a simple shirt with shorts (inspired by Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani) are easy, stylish, and perfect for Holi celebrations!

Can I wear makeup for Holi? Absolutely! Opt for waterproof, minimal makeup—think tinted lip balm, waterproof mascara, and a touch of highlighter to keep your glow intact.

How do I protect my Holi outfit from colour stains? Pre-treat your outfit with a fabric protector spray and wear darker underlayers to minimise stains. Washing with mild detergent and white vinegar helps remove colour afterwards.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.