Bank holiday: Are banks open or closed today for Buddha Purnima?

Banks will remain closed on Monday in several parts of the country due to Buddha Purnima, a major religious holiday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed May 12 as a bank holiday in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur, and others. Several banks are closed on May 12 for Buddha Purnima (Representative image/Bloomberg)

According to the RBI holiday calendar, this closure applies to the following cities: Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar.

This long weekend comes as banks were already closed on May 10 (Saturday) and May 11 (Sunday).

Buddha Purnima marks the birth and enlightenment of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. It is celebrated on the full moon in April or May, especially across South, Southeast, and East Asia.

May 2025 1 9 12 16 26 29 Agartala • • Ahmedabad Aizawl • Belapur • • Bengaluru • Bhopal • Bhubaneswar Chandigarh Chennai • Dehradun • Gangtok • Guwahati • Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh • Hyderabad - Telangana • Imphal • Itanagar • Jaipur Jammu • Kanpur • Kochi • Kohima Kolkata • • • Lucknow • Mumbai • • Nagpur • • New Delhi • Panaji • Patna • Raipur • Ranchi • Shillong Shimla • • Srinagar • Thiruvananthapuram •

• Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act • Banks’ Closing of Accounts

Upcoming bank holidays in May 2025

May 16 (Friday): Banks in Sikkim will close for State Day.

May 26 (Monday): Tripura banks will shut for the birth anniversary of poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

May 29 (Thursday): Banks in Himachal Pradesh will be closed for Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Know when banks are closed

Bank holidays differ from state to state depending on local and national festivals. Apart from those, all banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday. It’s advised to check with your local bank or the RBI’s official website for accurate information.

Online services remain available

Despite the closures, customers can continue to access internet and mobile banking services. Online transactions, fund transfers (via NEFT and RTGS), and ATM services will work as usual. Other services such as card usage, account management, and setting up standing instructions can also be done online.