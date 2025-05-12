Menu Explore
Bank holiday: Are banks open or closed today for Buddha Purnima?

ByHT News Desk
May 12, 2025 10:04 AM IST

Banks in several cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata will remain closed today for Buddha Purnima 2025, according to the RBI holiday calendar.

Banks will remain closed on Monday in several parts of the country due to Buddha Purnima, a major religious holiday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed May 12 as a bank holiday in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur, and others.

Several banks are closed on May 12 for Buddha Purnima (Representative image/Bloomberg)
Several banks are closed on May 12 for Buddha Purnima (Representative image/Bloomberg)

According to the RBI holiday calendar, this closure applies to the following cities: Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar.

This long weekend comes as banks were already closed on May 10 (Saturday) and May 11 (Sunday).

Buddha Purnima marks the birth and enlightenment of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. It is celebrated on the full moon in April or May, especially across South, Southeast, and East Asia.

Check city-wise full list here


 

May 20251912162629
Agartala    
Ahmedabad      
Aizawl     
Belapur    
Bengaluru     
Bhopal     
Bhubaneswar      
Chandigarh      
Chennai     
Dehradun     
Gangtok     
Guwahati     
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh     
Hyderabad - Telangana     
Imphal     
Itanagar     
Jaipur      
Jammu     
Kanpur     
Kochi     
Kohima      
Kolkata   
Lucknow     
Mumbai    
Nagpur    
New Delhi     
Panaji     
Patna     
Raipur     
Ranchi     
Shillong      
Shimla    
Srinagar     
Thiruvananthapuram     


 

Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act
Banks’ Closing of Accounts


 

 

Upcoming bank holidays in May 2025

  • May 16 (Friday): Banks in Sikkim will close for State Day.
  • May 26 (Monday): Tripura banks will shut for the birth anniversary of poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.
  • May 29 (Thursday): Banks in Himachal Pradesh will be closed for Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Know when banks are closed

Bank holidays differ from state to state depending on local and national festivals. Apart from those, all banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday. It’s advised to check with your local bank or the RBI’s official website for accurate information.

Online services remain available

Despite the closures, customers can continue to access internet and mobile banking services. Online transactions, fund transfers (via NEFT and RTGS), and ATM services will work as usual. Other services such as card usage, account management, and setting up standing instructions can also be done online.

