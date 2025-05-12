Bank holiday: Are banks open or closed today for Buddha Purnima?
Banks in several cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata will remain closed today for Buddha Purnima 2025, according to the RBI holiday calendar.
Banks will remain closed on Monday in several parts of the country due to Buddha Purnima, a major religious holiday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed May 12 as a bank holiday in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur, and others.
According to the RBI holiday calendar, this closure applies to the following cities: Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar.
This long weekend comes as banks were already closed on May 10 (Saturday) and May 11 (Sunday).
Buddha Purnima marks the birth and enlightenment of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. It is celebrated on the full moon in April or May, especially across South, Southeast, and East Asia.
Check city-wise full list here
|May 2025
|1
|9
|12
|16
|26
|29
|Agartala
|•
|•
|Ahmedabad
|Aizawl
|•
|Belapur
|•
|•
|Bengaluru
|•
|Bhopal
|•
|Bhubaneswar
|Chandigarh
|Chennai
|•
|Dehradun
|•
|Gangtok
|•
|Guwahati
|•
|Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
|•
|Hyderabad - Telangana
|•
|Imphal
|•
|Itanagar
|•
|Jaipur
|Jammu
|•
|Kanpur
|•
|Kochi
|•
|Kohima
|Kolkata
|•
|•
|•
|Lucknow
|•
|Mumbai
|•
|•
|Nagpur
|•
|•
|New Delhi
|•
|Panaji
|•
|Patna
|•
|Raipur
|•
|Ranchi
|•
|Shillong
|Shimla
|•
|•
|Srinagar
|•
|Thiruvananthapuram
|•
|•
|Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act
|•
|Banks’ Closing of Accounts
Upcoming bank holidays in May 2025
- May 16 (Friday): Banks in Sikkim will close for State Day.
- May 26 (Monday): Tripura banks will shut for the birth anniversary of poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.
- May 29 (Thursday): Banks in Himachal Pradesh will be closed for Maharana Pratap Jayanti.
Know when banks are closed
Bank holidays differ from state to state depending on local and national festivals. Apart from those, all banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday. It’s advised to check with your local bank or the RBI’s official website for accurate information.
Online services remain available
Despite the closures, customers can continue to access internet and mobile banking services. Online transactions, fund transfers (via NEFT and RTGS), and ATM services will work as usual. Other services such as card usage, account management, and setting up standing instructions can also be done online.