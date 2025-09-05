Bank holiday: Are banks open or closed today on Eid and Onam?

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday cancelled September 5 as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act and declared that banks across India will remain open on Friday. For those looking to undertake bank activities today, here is all you need to know. There will be no transactions and settlements in Government securities, foreign exchange, money markets and rupee interest rate derivatives on September 08, 2025.(Bloomberg/Representational Image)

Public holiday shifted

The public holiday, which was earlier scheduled for September 5, has been shifted to September 8, Monday. As per a circular released by the RBI on Thursday, there will be no transactions and settlements in government securities, foreign exchange, money markets and rupee interest rate derivatives on September 8, 2025. The government securities market, foreign exchange market, money market and rupee interest rate derivatives market will be operational on September 5, 2025.

However, some states may still observe a bank holiday on Friday, as Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, and Delhi had previously declared 5 September a holiday for Eid-e-Milad or the Onam festival. As a result, certain bank branches might remain closed depending on local regulations, even though banking services will continue to operate nationwide.

Why RBI shifted the holiday

The shift was made after the Maharashtra state government confirmed that Mumbai and surrounding areas will observe a bank holiday on September 8 for Eid-e-Milad because the earlier September 5 coincided with the final immersion procession of the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi.

What about bank operations?

The circular said all outstanding transactions which are due on September 8 will be postponed to the next working day, which is September 09. Further, the settlement of the auction of Government of India Dated Securities conducted on September 04 will take place on September 09. The Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) and Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) will operate in line with the revised holiday schedule. All SDF and MSF bids placed today will be reversed on September 5, 2025.