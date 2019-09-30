Bank holidays in October: Banks to remain closed on these days. Check list here
Dates may differ from one bank to another and from one state to another.india Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:46 IST
Banks will remain closed for 11 days this month with Dussehra and Diwali and national events between October 2 and October 29.
You should also keep in mind holidays declared by the central government are applicable to all public and private sector banks. However, the dates may differ from one bank to another and from one state to another.
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notification, October holiday list is inclusive of the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays and they are exclusive of the public holidays in different states.
Also, please visit your respective banks for the complete list of holidays in October.
Here’s the full list of bank holidays in October:
October 2: Gandhi Jayanti
October 6: Sunday
October 7: Navami
October 8: Dussehra
October 12: Second Saturday
October 13: Sunday
October 20: Sunday
October 26: Fourth Saturday
October 27: Diwali
October 28: Govardhan Puja
October 29: Bhai Dooj
