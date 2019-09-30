e-paper
Bank holidays in October: Banks to remain closed on these days. Check list here

Dates may differ from one bank to another and from one state to another.

india Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:46 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notification, October holiday list is inclusive of the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays and they are exclusive of the public holidays in different states.
Banks will remain closed for 11 days this month with Dussehra and Diwali and national events between October 2 and October 29.

You should also keep in mind holidays declared by the central government are applicable to all public and private sector banks. However, the dates may differ from one bank to another and from one state to another.

Also, please visit your respective banks for the complete list of holidays in October.

Here’s the full list of bank holidays in October:

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

October 6: Sunday

October 7: Navami

October 8: Dussehra

October 12: Second Saturday

October 13: Sunday

October 20: Sunday

October 26: Fourth Saturday

October 27: Diwali

October 28: Govardhan Puja

October 29: Bhai Dooj

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 12:46 IST

