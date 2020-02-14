Banks’ loans rise over 7% in two weeks to January 31: RBI

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 18:05 IST

Indian banks’ loans rose 7.1% in the two weeks to January 31 from a year earlier, while deposits increased 9.9%, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 989.26 billion rupees ($13.86 billion) to 101.03 trillion rupees in the fortnight to January 31.

Non-food credit rose 1.02 trillion rupees to 100.24 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 32.02 billion rupees to 788.99 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 1.98 trillion rupees to 133.24 trillion rupees.