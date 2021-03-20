IND USA
Banks across Patna will not be doing business for four consecutive days, starting from March 30 to April 2(MINT_PRINT)
Banks to remain closed for 14 days in April: Check dates here

  • The RBI listed bank holidays are not observed uniformly across the country, and varies from state to state. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:30 PM IST

Banks across India will remain closed for a total of 14 days in the coming month of April, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) yearly calendar. Out of these 14 days, 8 are reserved for various festivals and the bank closing day (April 1), and rest are regular holidays (four Sundays and two Saturdays).

Banks will also remain closed from March 27-29, on account of the last Saturday and Holi. Bank branches will remain open on March 31 but regular business won't be carried out on account of it being the last financial day of the year. In Patna, banks will remain closed on March 30 as well; as per the RBI calendar, banks in Patna get a two-day Holi break.

The RBI listed bank holidays are not observed uniformly across the country, and varies from state to state. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country. Banks across Guwahati will remain closed for three consecutive days, starting from April 14 till April 16. Banks across Patna will not be doing business for four consecutive days, starting from March 30 to April 2. Customers are advised to check the holiday dates and plan their business accordingly.

Check the dates here:

April 1: Closing of yearly accounts

April 2: Good Friday

April 4: Sunday

April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday. Banks across Hyderabad will remain closed

April 10: Second Saturday

April 11: Sunday

April 13: Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year's Day/Ugadi Festival/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra/Baisakhi

April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year's Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu

April 15: Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul

April 16: Bohag Bihu. Banks across Guwahati, Assam, will remain closed on this day

April 18: Sunday

April 21: Shree Ram Navmi (Chaite Dashain)/Garia Puja

April 24: Fourth Saturday

April 25: Sunday

