IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Banks to remain closed for 7 days from March 27 to April 4
Banks across Patna will not be doing business for four consecutive days, starting from March 30 to April 2(MINT_PRINT)
Banks across Patna will not be doing business for four consecutive days, starting from March 30 to April 2(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Banks to remain closed for 7 days from March 27 to April 4

March 30 and April 3 are the two days on which the banks will operate between March 27 to April 4.
READ FULL STORY
Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 01:34 PM IST

Private and Public sector banks will remain closed from March 27 to April 4 barring two days. Banking services will be available for only two days during this period as from March 27-29, the banks would be closed on the account of second Saturday, Sunday and Holi (which falls on Monday).

March 30 and April 3 are the two days on which the banks will operate between March 27 to April 4. On March 31 the services will remain suspended on account of the last day of the financial year.

Here is a list of the days it will remain closed in the rest of March and start of April:

March 27, 2021: Fourth Saturday

March 28, 2021: Sunday

March 29, 2021: Holi

March 31, 2021: Last day of financial year

April 1, 2021- Bank closing of accounts

April 2, 2021- Good Friday

April 4, - Sunday

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
public sector banks bank holiday list
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP