Bar Council of India condemns attack on co-chairperson in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Bar Council of India (BCI) have condemned the attack on its co-chairperson, senior advocate YR Sadasiva Reddy, by unidentified men inside his Bengaluru chamber earlier this week. Advocates, regardless of rank or position, must be given police protection at their homes and offices if they face any credible threat, a statement issued by the BCI on Thursday read. (barcouncilofindia.org)

Calling for the immediate arrest and custodial interrogation of Reddy’s assailants, the BCI has demanded for a “centralised emergency system” in collaboration with the ministry of Law and Justice, enabling advocates to report threats and access immediate institutional support.

It has also suggested forming a joint task force with officials from the Home and Law ministries, state police chiefs, and Bar Council representatives to address rising threats to the legal community.

Reddy, who is also a member of the Karnataka State Bar Council, was attacked with iron rods by two unidentified men inside his office chamber on April 16, in the presence of his junior advocate. “These were not random injuries, these were blows aimed at silencing, at crippling, and at intimidating a senior advocate and an elected representative of the legal fraternity,” the BCI statement said.

BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra, and vice-chairperson S Prabakaran called the incident “shocking” and a “grave assault on the independence of the legal profession.”

“There must be zero tolerance for violence or intimidation against advocates. Every State Government and law enforcement agency must treat attacks on advocates as attacks on the legal system itself. Institutional mechanisms must be developed by State Governments and the Centre to ensure immediate, meaningful protection for practising advocates,” the statement added.