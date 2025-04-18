Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bar Council of India condemns attack on co-chairperson in Bengaluru

ByAyesha Arvind
Apr 18, 2025 04:26 PM IST

BCI suggested forming a joint task force with officials from Home and Law ministries, state police chiefs, and Bar Council to address rising threats to the legal community

Bengaluru: The Bar Council of India (BCI) have condemned the attack on its co-chairperson, senior advocate YR Sadasiva Reddy, by unidentified men inside his Bengaluru chamber earlier this week.

Advocates, regardless of rank or position, must be given police protection at their homes and offices if they face any credible threat, a statement issued by the BCI on Thursday read. (barcouncilofindia.org)
Advocates, regardless of rank or position, must be given police protection at their homes and offices if they face any credible threat, a statement issued by the BCI on Thursday read. (barcouncilofindia.org)

“Advocates, regardless of rank or position, must be given police protection at their homes and offices if they face any credible threat,” a statement issued by the BCI on Thursday read.

Calling for the immediate arrest and custodial interrogation of Reddy’s assailants, the BCI has demanded for a “centralised emergency system” in collaboration with the ministry of Law and Justice, enabling advocates to report threats and access immediate institutional support.

It has also suggested forming a joint task force with officials from the Home and Law ministries, state police chiefs, and Bar Council representatives to address rising threats to the legal community.

Also Read: BCI says positive development on Advocates bill revision, urges bars to refrain from strikes

Reddy, who is also a member of the Karnataka State Bar Council, was attacked with iron rods by two unidentified men inside his office chamber on April 16, in the presence of his junior advocate. “These were not random injuries, these were blows aimed at silencing, at crippling, and at intimidating a senior advocate and an elected representative of the legal fraternity,” the BCI statement said.

BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra, and vice-chairperson S Prabakaran called the incident “shocking” and a “grave assault on the independence of the legal profession.”

“There must be zero tolerance for violence or intimidation against advocates. Every State Government and law enforcement agency must treat attacks on advocates as attacks on the legal system itself. Institutional mechanisms must be developed by State Governments and the Centre to ensure immediate, meaningful protection for practising advocates,” the statement added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Bar Council of India condemns attack on co-chairperson in Bengaluru
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On