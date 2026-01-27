Bareilly: Bareilly city magistrate Alankar Agnihotri on Monday resigned from service alleging a “complete erosion of democratic and republican values”, while giving the examples of the new University Grants Commission (UGC) rules and the row over Swami Avimukteshwaranand being stopped from taking a holy dip at Magh Mela. Bareilly magistrate resigns citing ‘erosion of democratic values’

His five-page resignation letter, addressed to the UP governor Anandiben Patel and the Election Commission of India, Agnihotri -- a 2019-batch Provincial Civil Service officer -- said he was quitting the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Civil Service (UPPCS) as there was neither democracy nor a republic left in the central and state governments, asserting that the system had degenerated into what he termed as a “bhramtantra” (a system of illusion).

Notified on January 13, UGC’s Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026 have sparked widespread criticism from general category students who argue that the framework could lead to discrimination against them. Introduced to stop caste-based discrimination in colleges and universities, the regulations mandate institutions to set up special committees, helplines and monitoring teams to handle complaints, especially from SC, ST and OBC students.

Terming the regulations a “black law”, the 43-year-old official alleged that they are vitiating the academic environment in colleges and should be withdrawn immediately.

He alleged that the rules were discriminatory and harmful to students from the general category, and treated meritorious general category students as “self-declared criminals”, creating an atmosphere of suspicion within educational institutions.

According to him, the equality committees proposed under the regulation could become tools for mental and physical harassment, as the framework allows anyone to file unverified or malicious complaints that could ruin a student’s academic future.

He warned that false complaints, driven by jealousy against high-performing students, may increase, leading to serious misuse of the system.

Agnihotri also expressed concern over the possibility of physical exploitation of general category girl students under the pretext of inquiries. He argued that the regulation disproportionately affected general category communities and would institutionalise discrimination rather than promote fairness. Describing the move as divisive, he said the regulation showed a “divide and rule” mindset and could deepen social conflict, questioning whether parents could safely send their children into such a system.

Asserting that when governments adopt policies that divide society and the nation, it becomes necessary to “awaken” them.

Before resigning, Agnihotri posted several messages on Facebook holding up placards with slogans like “take back the black law” and “boycott BJP”.

He further wrote that the country no longer had an indigenous government, but instead a government of a “foreign public party.”

Another point of contention in the letter was the recent row over Swami Avimukteshwaranand being stopped from taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya during Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

He alleged that elderly acharyas were beaten and that a Batuk Brahmin was thrown to the ground, dragged by his shikha (tuft of hair), and assaulted, resulting in a violation of his dignity.

Agnihotri emphasised that the “choti” or “shikha” held deep religious and cultural significance for Brahmins, saints, and sages. He said he himself belonged to the Brahmin community, and that the Prayagraj incident clearly reflected the humiliation of Brahmins by the local administration.

Calling the incident serious and deeply disturbing, Agnihotri wrote that such events under the present government shook the soul of an ordinary Brahmin, and that the episode suggested that the local administration and the current state government were functioning with an “anti-Brahmin ideology” and were undermining the identity and dignity of saints and religious leaders.

A resident of Kanpur Nagar, Agnihotri had earlier served as sub-divisional magistrate in key districts, including Unnao, Balrampur and Lucknow, and was known in administrative circles for his forthright views and strict work style.

Agnihotri is an alumnus of Banaras Hindu University, where he studied B Tech and LLB. He has also worked in the United States.Officials said his resignation on Republic Day has raised serious questions about the prevailing system and policies.

Reacting to the news, a state government spokesperson said the Department of Appointment and Personnel will look into the matter and take appropriate action.

Meanwhile, Brahmin leaders have been gathering at the state guest house in Bareilly since Monday afternoon.Mayor Umesh Gautam arrived at the city magistrate’s residence in the evening.Speaking to mediapersons, Gautam said there are some shortcomings in the UGC regulations, and efforts will be made to address them.However, he declined to comment on Agnihotri’s resignation, saying that a statement could be made after speaking with the city magistrate.

Reacting to the development, state Congress president Ajay Rai said the Bareilly city magistrate’s resignation was a serious sign.

In an X post in Hindi, Rai wrote, “The lathi charge on Shankaracharya (Avimukteshwaranand) and his disciples, and the administrative pressure -- all this shows that under the BJP rule, the Constitution, faith and freedom of expression are all under threat.””The truth must come out. The state will be governed by the Constitution, not by fear,” he wrote.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former Bareilly MP Praveen Singh Aron also responded to the development.

“The circumstances that led a senior PCS officer to resign from his hard-earned and prestigious government service and position draw attention to the fact that this issue is not about caste or religion, but about the dignity of administrative officers and the Constitution,” he said in a statement.

Regardless of the officer’s community, Aron said, pressure or humiliation while they perform their duties was unacceptable.

“The true strength of governance lies in upholding the principles of righteous rule (Raj Dharma) and constitutional values. This is not a question of politics, but of the very soul of democracy,” he added.