‘Barest minimum reservation counters to open’, says rail ministry

india

Updated: May 11, 2020 21:07 IST

The ministry of railways said Monday that the barest minimum of reservation counters will be opened stations from where trains will orginate/terminate or have stoppages enroute for booking of only six categories of ticket holders.

Among them are High Official Requisition (HOR) holders, sitting as well as former Parliamentarians , MLA/MLCs, freedom fighters, fully reimbursable warrants/vouchers etc as per rule, passengers availing concessions as per letter dated 19.03.2020 as per eligibility, and tickets on free privilege pass/card pass/duty pass etc to railway employees as per rule, it said in a statement.

“Booking under general quota shall, however, be permitted only through IRCTC website,” the statement said.

A reservation of two berths in 3AC shall be earmarked for physically challenged persons as per extant instructions.

Concessions can only be availed by patients, students and people with disabilities.

Accommodation for onboard staff accompanying the trains will also be as per extant instructions, the statement said.

It also said HOR holders and sitting as well as former Parliamentarians can also book accommodation against Parliament House quota under which two berths in 1AC and four berths in 2AC shall be earmarked.

Earlier in the day, the railways said passengers will have to report to the railway station 90 minutes in advance, wear masks and carry their own linen.

Passengers are also encouraged to carry their own food, download the Aarogya Setu App for tracking their health parameters and observe social distancing both at the station and on trains, the guidelines said.

AC coaches, however, will run on full capacity.