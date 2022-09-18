'Baseless': Chandigarh University claims accused shared her video with friend

Amid the raging controversy over the alleged leak of videos of the students of Chandigarh University, the university authorities on Sunday claimed that no such incident took place. The accused, who was arrested last night, shared her personal video with his boyfriend, the university claimed, denying reports that 60 such videos went viral. In a statement, Dr RS Bawa, pro-chancellor of the university said the claim that 60 such objectionable MMS have been found is false and baseless. The university carried out a preliminary investigation in which it found no such video apart from a personal video shot by a girl which she shared with her boyfriend. Also Read: Appeals to not share leaked videos online amid huge Chandigarh University stir

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What the university said found support from the police too which confirmed that only one video was found which the accused admitted to have made, Mohali SSP Vivek Soni said.

Contrary to the allegations made by students that the university authorities were trying to sweep the entire issue under the carpet, the authorities said they called the police for investigation based on the request of the students.

On the rumours of students attempting suicide, the university and the police are on the same page as both termed these reports as rumours. Police said one girl suffered from an anxiety attack during yesterday's protest.

"There is another rumour which circulating through media that 60 objectionable MMS has been found of different students. This is totally false and baseless. During the preliminary investigation conducted by the University there have been no videos found of any student which are objectionable except a personal video shot by a girl which was shared by herself to her boyfriend," RS Bawa said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"All the rumours of objectionable videos shot of other girl students are totally false and baseless. On the request received by the students Chandigarh University has itself volunteered the further investigation to the Punjab Police Department which has taken one girl into custody and has filed an FIR under IT Act”. All the mobile phones and other material has been handed over to the police for further investigation, Chandigarh University is fully co-operating police in the investigation," RS Bawa added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON